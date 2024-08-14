Africa: Senegal - AU, Faj and IOM Collaborate to Strengthen Media Engagement On Labour Migration

press release

The capacity building workshop brought together 40 journalists and editors from 35 countries across Africa, with all five regions of the continent duly represented. In attendance were also representatives from the Senegalese government, the AUC and the IOM.

In his opening address, delivered on behalf of Mr Alioune Sall, Senegalese Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Digital, the Director of Communication at the Ministry, Ousseynou Dieng, emphasised that migration is a global concern as people everywhere tend to move. He noted that these migrations, which take people from region to region, country to country and continent to continent, could be professional, economic, or social in nature. They may be regular or irregular, voluntary or forced. Dieng highlighted that in Africa, people have historically moved from country to country in search of work and to protect their families from want. Today, this form of migration is further encouraged by the free movement of people and goods across various states on the continent.

He urged the media to contribute to raising awareness among migrants, enabling them to obtain accurate information and make informed decisions about their integration and future. Dieng stressed, "This training should help to strengthen your skills and your understanding of the sometimes complex subjects and concepts linked to migration issues. Given the important role that the media play in lobbying decision-makers and partners and in raising public awareness, your contribution at the end of this workshop must be translated into specific media productions. Ultimately, what is expected of you in your various newsrooms is to take a greater interest in migration issues and to treat them with professionalism, responsibility and all the rigour that goes with it."

The Head of the Labour, Employment and Migration Division at the AUC, Dr Sabelo Mbokazi, pointed out that one significant challenge faced in Africa is that some media houses publish editorial content sourced from Western media, which often perpetuates a negative portrayal of the continent. He stated, "Ideally, this flow of information should be reversed, with Western media drawing from African sources to present a more balanced and accurate depiction of Africa."

Dr Mbokazi emphasised that the under-coverage or negative portrayal of migration issues cannot be entirely blamed on the media. He explained, "Journalists frequently encounter obstacles in accessing reliable and authoritative information on development programmes in Africa." This workshop, therefore, aimed to address this gap by providing resources that can enhance the quality of reporting on migration, equipping journalists with the information they need to tell the full story.

FAJ President ,Omar Faruk Osman, highlighted the critical role journalists play in shaping public discourse and influencing perceptions. He stated, "As journalists, we possess the power to shape public discourse and influence perceptions. Therefore, our role in covering labour migration cannot be overstated. We must endeavour to present accurate, balanced and comprehensive narratives that reflect the complexities of this issue." He further emphasised that it is particularly imperative for African journalists to build positive narratives on labour migration governance because the media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and contributing to progressive policy-making.

Osman added, "When we observe migration being negatively portrayed, we as Africans must see migration as part of the developmental agenda and journalists are duty-bound to shed light on the plight of migrant workers, especially those from Africa. We must find ways to ensure that our governments implement the policies and instruments from the African Union that address the plight of migrant workers."

At the conclusion of the three-day programme, the Africa Labour Migration Journalists Network (ALMJN) was established. The network's leadership includes Jemima Beukes from Namibia as Chairperson, Mokhlis Brahim from Morocco as First Deputy Chairperson, Aminata Sanou from Burkina Faso as Second Deputy Chairperson, Hilaire Hamekoue from Cameroon as Third Deputy Chairperson and Eric Charles Oduor from Kenya as Rapporteur.

Demonstrating a collective commitment to enhancing media engagement, the JLMP, which is a partnership initiative by the African Union Commission, IOM, ILO and other cooperating partners, has launched several initiatives. Among these was the JLMP Media Awards in 2022, recognising exemplary coverage of migration issues.

As the programme drew to a close, Dr. Sabelo Mbokazi announced the launch of another phase of the media competition, this time focused on human-interest stories about migrant workers and the formation of a network of journalists dedicated to covering labour migration and decent work. He highlighted that the AUC and its partners have developed a training manual on capacity development for the media, underscoring their commitment to supporting journalists in their vital role.

