Africa Wins 38 Medals in Paris Olympic Games

Luanda — The African continent led by Kenya, won a total of 38 medals at the Olympic Games that ended on Sunday, in Paris (France).

The Kenyans finished the competition in 1st place in the general classification among African countries with 11 medals, four gold, two silver medals and five bronze.

Algeria won two silver medals and a bronze (three), South Africa won one gold, three silver and two bronze (six), while Ethiopia won one gold and three silver (four).

Egypt and Tunisia each won one gold, silver and bronze (three each), Botswana, Uganda and Morocco, gold and bronze (two each), while Côte d'Ivoire and Zambia won one bronze each.

In the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries, Brazil won a total of 20 medals, namely three gold, seven silver and ten bronze.

Portugal won one gold, two silver and one bronze, making a total of four. Cape Verde won a bronze medal for the first time in history, while Angola did not win any medal.

Overall, the United States of America finished in 1st place with a total of 126 medals, namely 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze.

In second, China, with 91 medals, 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze, in third, Japan closed the podium, with 45, having achieved 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze.

The next edition of the Olympic Games will be held in 2028, in Los Angeles, California, United States.IN/MC/TED/AMP