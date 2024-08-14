Uganda: Parliament Demands Action After Kiteezi Tragedy

Parliament mourns Kiteezi tragedy victims, demands investigation into KCCA's alleged negligence, and government pledges compensation for affected families.

Parliament has mourned the tragic loss of over 22 Ugandans in the devastating Kiteezi landfill catastrophe, with the government promising compensation for the victims' families.

As emotions ran high, MPs called for a full investigation into the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) leadership, urging accountability for those responsible.

In a solemn moment, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa led the House in a tribute to the lives lost in the disaster, which struck the Kiteezi, Kitetika, and Lusanjja areas in Wakiso district.

"On Saturday, the country woke up to the shocking tragedy that has claimed 21 lives so far. Let us stand and observe a moment of silence," Tayebwa said.

During the plenary, State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Lilian Aber informed Parliament that 56,000 households and over 1,000 people were affected.

She reported that 22 bodies had been recovered, with 18 survivors rescued. The government has provided emergency relief, including food, shelter, and cash assistance.

"A meeting led by the Prime Minister is ongoing to mobilize funds for compensating affected families," Aber assured the House.

MPs expressed outrage over KCCA's alleged negligence, demanding immediate investigations and legal action against those responsible. Kyaka County MP Bright Amooti emphasized the need for accountability, highlighting that previous warnings about the landfill had been ignored.

As the recovery efforts continue, Parliament is making it clear that those who failed to act will be held accountable.