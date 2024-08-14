The rescue operation is ongoing at the Kiteezi Landfill in Kampala.

Absa Bank Uganda has handed over a donation worth shs100 million to the Uganda Red Cross Society to boost immediate disaster relief to households affected by the Lusanja Kiteezi landfill slide.

The funds will go towards strengthening the disaster response by funding the purchase of essential relief supplies for affected people and families.

During the handover, the bank's Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa expressed sympathies

about the disaster and spoke of the bank's solidarity with those affected.

"We would like to identify with the affected families and lend a helping hand after this unfortunate incident, under our commitment of being a force for good within the communities in which we operate. I call upon other private sector players and individuals to support in whatever way they are able to, in the wake of human suffering brought by this tragedy."

Following heavy rainfall , Kiteezi garbage landfill collapsed and buried an unascertained number of households.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

While receiving the donation, the Secretary General of Uganda Red Cross Society Robert Kwesiga appreciated Absa Bank leadership for coming through in a timely manner to support the affected families.

"I want to thank my brother Mumba and his entire team at Absa for being people focused. Coming through at such a time is a big expression of your sense of humanity towards the community. These may not even be your bank customers, but your level of commitment and response, shows how compassionate you are towards the people. Thank you very much."

Kwesiga further mentioned that Uganda Red Cross has been on ground since Saturday when the incident happened and the team has been working tirelessly to save lives, and also ensure that the

deceased are accorded the decency that they deserve.

"We have teams on the ground as we conduct search and rescue / recovery operations and

provide relief support to the most affected people. The affected families need relief food aid and

non-food relief items to enable them cope through the emergency phase. Uganda Red Cross

seeks support of partners to be able to offer more timely and meaningful humanitarian assistance

to the affected families. This support from Absa Bank will go a long way in relieving human

suffering, pain, stress and trauma, to those in need," Kwesiga added

According to the Uganda Red Cross, the donation will fund the purchase of essential home shelter kits that will provide temporary shelter and basic household essentials for over 200 families.