Liberia has made progress in disability law and policy, but still lacks full compliance with the UNCRPD and no regulations in place.

The UNCRPD urges member countries to promote inclusivity for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) at all levels, but many public spaces remain inadequately accessible.

"So here is a call on the new ministers at the EJS ministerial complex, the ministry of health, and lawmakers at the capitol building, especially the senate side, to fix the elevator and open up the restroom to persons with physical challenges," Samuel Dean, the Executive Director of the Disability Commission, said. "It was built for them."

Dean shared an embarrassing image of crawling through Senate corridors to access a session last month.

The legislature, where laws and policies are made, lacks accessibility for disabled individuals, particularly wheelchair users. The Chinese annex has an elevator, but the senate wing remains inaccessible, preventing many past and current executive directors of the commission from attending hearings.

"We need unhindered access to law and policymakers, for we encompass the over five million Liberians. Dean said, "They are 20% approximately a million, according to the Swedish development agency."

Robert Haynes, House of Representatives press director, acknowledges limited accessibility to the Capitol for PWD but claims a workable elevator is currently used via the Chinese annex.

Haynes claimed the Capitol Building is equipped with various accessibility features to assist individuals with wheelchairs or other mobility challenges.

"Specifically, while the Capitol does have staircases, it is also equipped with accessible ramps and elevators to facilitate the movement of individuals with disabilities throughout the building", he stated.

He said the House of Representatives actively works to eliminate any potential barriers to access and to ensure that the facilities and services of the august body are welcoming to everyone.

The legislature, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, Ministry of Health, and National Commission on Disability are all inaccessible to persons with disabilities, violating UN Convention standards.

A two-day ECOWAS Regional Inclusive Action Plan Validation in Nigeria aimed to make West Africa inclusive, similar to the UNCRPD and African chapter on human and people's rights for persons with disabilities. Liberia's implementation of this plan remains unclear due to limited implementation.