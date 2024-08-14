Liberia: Police Arrest Man Who Killed His Wife

Nimba County — Police in Nimba County have arrested 35-year-old Suspect Emmanuel Socrates Gboe for allegedly killing his wife in Gbapa Town, District#3, along the Sanniquellie -Yekepa Highway in Nimba.

Suspect Gboe recently killed his wife after he accused her of being in an extra relationship when the woman received US$100 via her phone from the United States as an Independence Day gift.

The deceased, 25-year-old Kou Zonpue Dolo, a mother of five, was reportedly killed in her bedroom.

Suspect Gboe claimed that the money came from his wife's boyfriend in America.

However, it was later established that the US$100 came from a family member of the deceased in the U.S. to enable her to celebrate the 177th Independence Day, which was held on July 26, 2024.

Nimba County Police Crimes Service Division Commander Emmanuel W. Gruasie told The NEW DAWN that following two weeks of vigorous search, Suspect Gboe, who has been on the run, was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently detained at the Sanniquellie Central Prison and is awaiting a court trial.

His arrest brings to ten, number of people who Police have apprehended in connection with domestic violence between couples leading to death.

Following Gboe's arrest, several women groups in Nimba took to the street in jubilation that their dead colleague would get justice.

Citizens of Gbapa Town, who spoke with our Nimba County correspondent, thanked the Police for their vigilance, which led to the suspect's arrest.

Residents of Gbapa Town narrated to the NEW DAWN following the incident on Tuesday night, July 30th, 2024. Suspect Emmanuel Gboe accused his wife of being in an extra relationship with an unidentified man, who sent her US$100 as an Independence Day gift on July 26, 2024.

She reportedly used the money to buy clothes for the children, but her husband, Suspect Gboe, complained that he didn't receive a cent from the amount, accusing his woman of having a love affair with the man who reportedly sent her the money.

The NEW DAWN gathered that Suspect Emmanuel Gboe used a single-barrel gun and allegedly shot his wife after having rough sex with her.