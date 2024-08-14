Liberia: SRC Embarks On Employee Severance Benefits Distribution

Salala, August 14, 2024 --Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) management has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent and fair process as it continues to pay severance benefits to its former employees following the closure of all company operations.

The process, which began on July 20, 2024, has been carefully managed to ensure that all entitled individuals receive their due compensation.

In a press release issued over the weekend, the company said a significant number of former employees have already collected their severance benefits.

However, SRC recognizes that some still have not yet claimed their payments.

In light of this, SRC will continue the payment process until September 16, 2024. After that, SRC will cease to make direct payments to anyone concerned and place all unclaimed money not collected by ex-employees in an escrow account.

"We are dedicated to treating all our former employees with the respect and fairness they deserve. The severance payments are an important part of ensuring that everyone is rightfully compensated, and we are committed to a transparent process throughout," said Ajith Kumar, SRC General Manager.

The company hereby calls all former employees who have not yet received their severance payments to come forward before the September 16, 2024 deadline.

According to SRC Management, the company is taking every measure to ensure that the payment process is clear, efficient, and accessible to all.

"Our focus is on maintaining the trust and confidence of our former employees and the broader community. We believe that transparency is key to this process, and we are working diligently to uphold our commitment to integrity," added Ajith Kumar.

The company assures all stakeholders that SRC is handling the severance process with the highest level of professionalism and accountability and remains open to addressing any concerns or questions that may arise during this period.