Liberia: Who Donates Medical Supplies to MOH

The World Health Organization (WHO) has donated several medications to the Ministry of Health (MoH) aimed at fighting non-communicable diseases and other life-threatening diseases across the country.

Presenting the medical supplies recently at the Ministry of Health in Oldest Congo Town, Payneville, WHO Country Representative Dr. Peter Clements said the items seek to support the Government of Liberia's agenda to fight diseases in the country.

Employees of the Ministry of Health and the WHO graced the ceremony.

According to him, the medications are also intended to strengthen Liberia's health sector and ensure that citizens don't experience death at the hands of curable and preventable diseases.

"We have come to make a donation of medical supplies to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health," said Dr. Clements.

"These supplies are intended to strengthen the government's health resilience effort to combat disease. We want the ministry to use this and respond to the needs of the people," he noted.

Dr. Clements pledged the WHO's support in improving the country's health system, noting that the health of the people of Liberia remains a paramount concern of the world health body.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Liberia's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Cooper expressed gratitude to WHO for the continuous support to the People and Government of Liberia.

Dr. Cooper promised to use the medications for the intended purpose, registering that the medications were not intended to be sold.

"We want to thank the WHO, our partners, for the continued support to the government, the ministry, and our health sector," Dr. Cooper said.

"We see this contribution as a great relief and an effort to strengthen our health resilience. I like to make this clear that this medication will be used for its intended purpose," she assured.