Liberia: Dead or Alive?

In the wake of the silent atmosphere surrounding the status of the government of Liberia's much publicized 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment or yellow machines, a Grand Bassa lawmaker wonders whether the deal is dead or still alive.

Not much is being said or heard about the machines since now a days since the government paraded about fifteen pieces of initial batch brought into the country through the Free Port of Monrovia, coupled with announcement that another batch was en route as well as president Boakai's disclosure that the machines were provided by a friend of his through a gentleman agreement.

The disclosure sent the nation in frenzy mood and provoked rancorous reactions from many sides of the isle, with critics and advocacies groups calling on the Liberian President to provide further clarity on the matter.

The long silence has apparently claimed the attention of Representative Matthew Joe of District #3, wondering as to whether the yellow machines are a "rest in peace" situation.

He sharply criticized the government's handling of the much-anticipated Yellow Machines, which the government said were intended for infrastructure projects.

Appearing on Buchanan-based Radio Gbehzohn Monday, Rep Joe, a member of the Congress for Democratic Change that detested the manner in which the government went about the arrangement for the machines, said the government's silence on the equipment's status is concerning, suggesting that the lack of updates implies the initiative has effectively died perpetually.

He had earlier described the process surrounding the acquisition of the machines as "419," a term often used to imply fraudulent or deceptive practices.

His latest comments underscore ongoing frustrations and skepticism regarding the government's transparency and effectiveness in managing public infrastructure projects.