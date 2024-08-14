Liberia: The Risk of Fighting Corruption At the Central Bank of Liberia and Liberia.

There have been significant allegations of corruption involving appointees at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL). Recently, the Executive Governor of the CBL, Aloysius Tarlue, was suspended by President Joseph Boakai following an audit conducted by the General Auditing Commission.

The audit covered the fiscal years from 2018 to 2023 and highlighted compliance issues within the bank.

Tarlue, however, has challenged this suspension, claiming it violates the law establishing the CBL and his constitutional rights.

He argues that the suspension was carried out without due process, effectively constituting an illegal removal from office.

Additionally, the Deputy Governor for Operations at the CBL also resigned recently, with James B. Wilfred appointed as the Acting Deputy Governor.

These events have triggered significant debates about the rule of law and governance in Liberia, with concerns raised about the executive branch's influence over independent institutions like the Central Bank.

Fighting corruption at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) poses several significant risks, reflecting broader challenges within the country's governance structure.

Political Retaliation: One of the primary risks is political retaliation. Efforts to root out corruption often involve high-ranking officials who have significant influence within the government.

As seen with the suspension of the CBL's Executive Governor, Aloysius Tarlue, such actions can trigger legal battles and political confrontations.

This confrontation has developed protestants group "Resist Them".

Remember politics can significantly undermine the fight against corruption in various ways.

Political Patronage: Politicians may use their power to protect corrupt allies or engage in patronage systems that perpetuate corruption. This makes it difficult to hold corrupt individuals accountable, as they are shielded by political connections.

Selective Enforcement: Anti-corruption laws and measures may be enforced selectively, targeting political opponents while sparing allies.

This creates an uneven playing field and weakens public trust in the fight against corruption. We are hearing these already from different state actors.

These conflicts can lead to a breakdown in cooperation between key branches of government, potentially destabilizing the banking sector and other critical institutions.

Undermining of Institutional Integrity: Anti-corruption efforts can lead to the erosion of trust in key institutions if they are perceived as politically motivated or inconsistently applied.

For example, the resignation of the Deputy Governor and the subsequent appointment of an acting governor could be seen as a move that compromises the independence of the CBL, potentially undermining its credibility both domestically and internationally.

Manipulation of Institutions: Politicians may influence or control key institutions like the judiciary, law enforcement, and anti-corruption agencies, making these institutions less effective in combating corruption. When these bodies are politicized, they may become tools for settling political scores rather than upholding justice.

Economic Impact: The fight against corruption can also have direct economic consequences. If the CBL's operations are disrupted due to ongoing investigations or changes in leadership, it could impact monetary policy, banking stability, and investor confidence.

In a country like Liberia, which relies heavily on international aid and investments, any sign of instability in its central banking system could lead to financial difficulties and reduced economic growth.

Legal and Constitutional Conflicts: The suspension of officials without due process, as alleged by Tarlue, can lead to constitutional crises. This not only complicates governance but can also lead to protracted legal battles that divert attention from other pressing national issues.

Moreover, such actions might set a dangerous precedent where the executive branch could exert undue influence over supposedly independent institutions.

Weak Legislation: Political leaders may resist or water down anti-corruption legislation to protect their interests or those of their supporters. This results in weak legal frameworks that fail to deter corrupt practices effectively.

Social Unrest: Efforts to fight corruption at high levels often expose deep-seated issues of inequality and injustice, which can fuel public dissatisfaction.

In Liberia, where the population has endured years of economic hardship, any perception that corruption is not being addressed fairly or effectively could lead to social unrest, further destabilizing the country.

Populism and Corruption: Populist leaders may exploit anti-corruption rhetoric for political gain, but without genuine intent to address the issue. Instead, they may use it as a tool to weaken institutions and consolidate power, further entrenching corruption.

Public Disillusionment: When political interference in the fight against corruption becomes evident, it can lead to public disillusionment and apathy. Citizens may lose faith in the system, reducing public pressure for accountability and reform. We are tired with political attitudes of suppressing justice.

Overall, while combating corruption at the CBL is crucial for ensuring transparency and good governance, it must be approached carefully to mitigate these risks and ensure that reforms lead to sustainable improvements rather than further complications.

The interplay between politics and corruption can create a vicious cycle where corruption is both a tool and a consequence of political maneuvering, making it harder to eradicate.

Jefferson G Togba

Liberian IR Scholar,Former Banker;Equal Justice advocate,Trade Analyst, International Political Economy, Corporate Governance Analyst.