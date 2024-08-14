Ghana: Renal Patient Association President Urges Government to Waive Taxes On Dialysis Consumables

The dialysis consumables, imported from Germany, were seized upon arrival due to unpaid taxes and associated fees, hindering their release and clearance.

The President of the Renal Patient Association, Kojo Baffour Ahenkorah, has urged the government to exempt dialysis consumables from all taxes.

Speaking on Starr FM on August 13, 2024, he expressed concern over the recent closure of the Korle-Bu Renal Unit, attributing it to exorbitant taxes on dialysis consumables.

"I agree with you perfectly, government should look at it again. They should scrap it off from all the consumables so that it can be a bit less for people to go and have their session in private [hospitals]", Ahenkorah said.

He emphasized that dialysis treatment comes at a cost and encouraged stakeholders to engage with the government to address funding concerns.

"The dialysis is not for free. Parliament has given you (government hospitals) instructions, to charge this amount. If you think the amount that you are charging is not adequate, that is making you people lose or to pay this debt, go and sit down with Parliament. Explain to them, let them understand. Maybe they can subsidize it for us," he said.

Ahenkorah attributed the recent shutdown at Korle-Bu Hospital to a delay in clearing essential dialysis consumables, which were held up at the port for almost three weeks due to tax declaration issues.

"Because of this latest shutdown, I'm being told it's the same consumables. And I'm being told the consumables have been at the port for almost three weeks. And it was all because they are declaring taxes and those things," he added.

He expressed gratitude to private sector partners for their crucial support, which helped mitigate mortality rates.

"Because if not the private sector, who people have opened some of these private dialysis centers to support us, like the mortality rate that we will get within these two weeks, Ghana will not even stand it," he said.