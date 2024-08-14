Nigeria: Ogun Vows to Combat Climate Change With Tree Planting

Ogun state government says it will yearly plant thousands of trees across urban and suburban areas of the state to restore its eco-systems, enhance biodiversity, combat climate change and improve air and water supply.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made the announcement while flagging off the maiden edition of the Ogun State Tree Planting Day with the theme "Greening Tomorrow, Today" at the state secretariat in Okemosan, Abeokuta.

Represented by the Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya, Abiodun said planting of trees annually to celebrate the state planting day would not only enrich the environment but also foster a culture of conservation among various communities in the state.

"This maiden edition of Tree Planting Day in our dear state is not just a ceremony, it's a further commitment to our environment, our future and our legacy for generations unborn, especially with the state government's promotion of the use of LPG and natural gas to replace firewood for cooking by the rural dwellers and not forgetting the introduction of 25 per cent green space policy as a condition for construction approvals," he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, said the importance of trees and plants in human existence are immeasurable as they serve medicinal, ornamental and economic purposes that nurture the society.