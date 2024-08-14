Nigeria: Floods Kill Seven in Jigawa, Kebbi

Submerge roads, farmlands

Displace hundreds in Bauchi, Yobe

From Habibu I. Gimba (Damaturu), Ali R. Ali (Dutse) & Hassan Ibrahim (Bauchi)

Floods have wreaked havoc in several communities in Jigawa, Yobe, Bauchi and Kebbi states, submerging many houses and farmlands.

The incidents have also left many people displaced, even as major highways have been damaged, making mobility extremely difficult in some of the affected areas.

More so, seven fatalities were recorded, while other valuable property were destroyed in the affected states.

These incidents occurred weeks after the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) had forecast heavy rainfalls and potential flash floods in several states across the country.

The agency had warned that many states in the six geopolitical zones of the country could experience flash floods.

According to NiMET, the states most likely to be impacted by heavy rains include Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ekiti and Osun.

The agency had also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Zamfara, Kano, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states.

5 dead, highway submerged in Jigawa

In Jigawa State, following a heavy downpour that started on Friday, flood has rendered a major highway connecting Birnin Kudu to Malawa and Babaldu communities impassable, and this affected movement of people and goods to neighbouring Bauchi and Gombe states.

On Saturday, three girls reportedly drowned at Tulla village in Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The victims: Fatima Sule, 12; Nasiya Sale, 12 and Huwaila Sa'adu were said to have been swept away by floodwaters while returning from a farm where they had gone to gather grass for their livestock.

Their bodies were recovered by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in collaboration with members of the local community, according to the agency's spokesman in the state, Badruddeen Tijjani Muhammad.

A flooded house also collapsed at Made village in the state, killing one Hamza Garba and his son, Abdurrahman.

Residents said houses and farmlands were also destroyed in the areas.

In Gantsa town, Buji LGA, about 50 people were displaced from their homes, according to Aliyu Safiyanu Jahun, the information officer of the local government council.

He said those affected had been relocated to the local government quarters and nearby primary schools.

Displaced Aminu Abdulkadir, Saidu Ali and Kabiru Muhammad Tukur said they were seeking shelter elsewhere as their houses were submerged.

1,076 persons displaced in Yobe

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) said 1,076 persons from 386 households were displaced by a flooding incident in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Goje Muhammad, told reporters yesterday in Damaturu that the flood, which led to the collapse of a bridge at Buskuri along the Potiskum-Kano highway, affected communities along the tributaries of Rivers Jama'are and Komadugu.

He said many households across 16 communities in five local government areas in the state were also affected.

According to the YOSEMA boss, the most affected areas were communities in Bursari, Jakusko, Potiskum, Yunusari and Machina local government areas where farmlands along riverine areas were submerged.

Muhammad asked residents to remain vigilant for potential hazards, including heavy rainfall, windstorms and possible disease outbreaks.

He said, as directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, relief measures were being mobilised to assist the affected communities, particularly "at this period of economic hardship".

Bauchi

The Kano-Maiduguri expressway, particularly at Malori-Guskuri villages and Sabon Gari in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State, were also damaged.

The flood cut off the expressway, prompting Governor Bala Muhammad to appeal for federal government's intervention.

Sabon Gari village and adjoining communities were also submerged, leaving property and farmlands destroyed and hundreds of residents, including women and children, displaced.

A resident, Abubakar Yau, told Daily Trust that the flood began on Saturday evening and forced residents to evacuate their homes.

"No life was lost in the incident, but the floodwaters destroyed our houses, property and farmlands, with crops worth millions of naira lost", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the flood caused a truck carrying goods to crash along the expressway, thereby further disrupting traffic on the Kano-Maiduguri road for several hours.

The caretaker Chairman of Katagum LGA, Musa Azare, said: "Sabon Gari village on the outskirts of Azare town, along the Kano-Maiduguri road, has been completely submerged. Every household has been affected.

"We've successfully evacuated everyone from the village to nearby government quarters. Thankfully, no lives were lost in the tragic floods. We're still assessing the damage to properties.

"Katagum Local Government Council is working with state and national emergency management agencies in this regard. The council has donated N1 million to assist the victims", he said.

He said that Governor Mohammed had sent 900 bags of various grains--300 bags each of rice, sorghum and maize--as well as 250 mattresses and blankets to the affected residents.

The Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk II, during his condolence visit to the area, donated N2 million to assist the displaced victims.

Last week, two people were swept away by flood at Dakingari area of Kebbi State sequel to a heavy rainfall. Also, in Argungu area of the state, over 200 homes were also reportedly damaged.