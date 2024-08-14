Nigeria: Why You Should Not Stigmatise People With Epilepsy, Other Brain Related Ailments

As Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPH) upgrades equipment for brain diseases

Epilepsy and other brain related ailments are rarely discussed openly in most parts of Africa. People view them as shameful occurrences or situations with many cases unreported at medical facilities.

In some cases, they are viewed as spiritual attacks or affliction from unseen forces and supernatural beings.

Misconceptions and lack of proper understanding of the nature of sleep disorders and brain related ailments have led many families to seek unorthodox methods for succour.

A radical change in public perception might now be on its way, especially for people in north central Nigeria as the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna has just opened the doors of an upgraded Electroencephalography ( EEG )/

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

EEG and ECT are the two principal functions of the newly commissioned complex, which experts believed would go a long way to shed light of enlightenment on erroneous notions and unsubstantiated myths that are related to brain diseases.

EEG is a simple but systemic test capable of measuring electrical activities ongoing in the brain at any point in time using metal discs called electrodes, which are usually attached to the scalp.

The twin component, the electroconvulsive therapy essentially is a procedure done under general anesthesia during which small electric circuits pass through the brain to stir a brief seizure.

The intentional or induced seizure, which is usually done under general anesthesia is capable of causing a number of changes in the chemistry of the brain just as the changes improve the wellbeing of certain patients who are exhibiting clearly identifiable symptoms.

Dr. Aishatu Yusha'u Armiya'u, the Medical Director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, (FNPH) Kaduna is of the opinion that coming on board of the facility might appear like just one step forward on paper but in reality, it represents a giant leap in redefining mental well-being in this part of the world.

According to her, a brain laboratory, which is an integral part of the EEG/ECT complex, is used specifically for unraveling the mysteries of what happens to the physiological composure of human beings when they lie down to sleep.

She therefore advised Nigerians to avoid overthinking especially in the midst of current socioeconomic upheavals saying doing so would not solve the problems but instead trigger problems which don't exist in the first instance.

She equally enjoined people to desist from attaching negativity, spirituality or self-condemnation to sleep disorders, brain related ailments as well as psychological challenges in general.

While insisting that the hospital has invested a lot in the infrastructure development and manpower training so as to fulfill its mandate, the Katsina - born forensic psychiatrist predicted it is only a matter of time before Kaduna becomes a medical tourism destination welcoming patients with insomnia, hallucinations and other ailments that have to do with the thinking and decision - making organ called the brain.

"Though virtually all secondary and tertiary health institutions in the country are now equipped to cater for clients other than their primary responsibilities, it is always better to be known for one particular function which stands out from others. A hospital is supposed to be renowned for a particular area or sphere of specialization. I mean that very thing they are exceptionally great at managing or treating. If Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika - Zaria is recognized for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital, Kano gained fame in dialysis, Federal Medical Centre ( FMC), Katsina is regarded as the nest of oncology, hence if the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Katsina, University of Lagos Teaching Hospital is respected for cardiological and cardiovascular ailments, our own FNPH Kaduna should be the first port of call and most popular choice for clients in need of top class treatment and management of brain related ailments "

Dr. Armiya'u also made a strong case for the planting of trees and cultivation of horticultural or ornamental flowers at places of work, worship and residence saying there is a fundamental nexus between scorching heat, melting glaziers as well other manifestations of climate change on one hand and increasing cases of psychological disturbances on the other.

She said it is her dream to leave behind a legacy of a hospital within a garden rather than a garden or gardens with a hospital by the end of a four - year tenure in office even as she prescribed regular physical exercise, daily intake of food rich in fruits and vegetables and drinking of water instead of sugary drinks for all age groups so they can have robust health in body, mind and spirit.

She further explained that all the projects put in place within the hospital in the last two years are closely interrelated, interwoven and intertwined.

FNPH Kaduna upgraded the EEG/ECT complex because there is so much darkness of secrecy or mystery around brain related ailments.

That is why parents with autistic children usually feel ashamed whereas such children are gifted specially in a number of fields than their counterparts.

Some people have divorced their spouses just for being epileptic - all these are signs of ignorance.

Also the Head of Clinical Services, Dr Tajudeen Abiola said the EEG/ ECT facility at FNPH Kaduna is the first of its kind in Nigeria if not entire West Africa saying with consultants on standby, experienced doctors on duty and other experts on call with a matron in charge of day to day operation, clients could be rest assured of satisfactory services devoid of unnecessary delays.

The Head of Medical Services at the hospital, Dr Nafisatu Hayatuddin said that the hospital has grown beyond just a psychiatric facility to a one - stop all round medical institution as its NHIA clinic has brought healthcare delivery closer to residents, especially expectant mothers in need of antenatal care.

Dr Hayatuddin said the hospital's nephrological care comes with the psychological aspect because "We have trained psychologists counseling our patients from time to time for many used to be morally down when reality dawned on them hence the need to cheer them up such that the healing process is hastened."

A consultant psychiatrist, Dr. Chiagozikam Aniweta while giving an overview on the strategic plan of the hospital explained that all the projects put in place in the last two years are closely interrelated, interwoven and intertwined.

He said FNPH Kaduna upgraded the EEG/ECT complex "Because there is so much darkness of secrecy or mystery around brain related ailments that's why parents with autistic children usually feel ashamed whereas such children are gifted specially in a number of fields than their counterparts, some people have divorced their spouses just for being epileptic - all these are signs of ignorance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We prioritised environmental hygiene and launched a green belt fund campaign for tree planting because of the overbearing relevance of a cleaner and greener environment on general physiological, psychological as well as emotional wellbeing."

She further said, "We have a patient/relative transit residence called Wellness villa for the comfort of our clients and their caregivers is always at the centre of what we do. The Champions Sport Arena is to promote physical fitness of staff, patients and the immediate community just as the Queen Amina female nursing students hostel is aimed at ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the next generation of well-trained mental health professionals who will spread the good news that there is no health without mental health.

Dr Aniweta urged parents, guardians, spiritual and traditional rulers as well as other opinion moulders, especially at the grassroots to support ongoing campaigns for the promotion of mental health.

She also cautioned against reading spiritual connotation to psychological issues saying virtually all brain related ailments are manageable for sufferers to have fulfilled lives and illustrious careers with many of the known conditions totally curable.

She said that the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna is committed to repositioning itself as the main hub and most preferred destination when it comes to treating brain disorders or neurological challenges of whatever form.

Olatunji Wrote from Makera - Kakuri, Kaduna South