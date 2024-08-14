Liberia: LCAA to Enhance Airport Standards and Employee Welfare

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) is making significant strides in its mission to elevate the country's aviation standards and improve employees' welfare. Under the leadership of Director General Julius Dennis, the LCAA is addressing critical infrastructure challenges and enhancing working conditions, aiming to meet international benchmarks and attract global airlines to Liberia.

Through these bold initiatives, the LCAA is not only positioning the airport for greater operational success but also ensuring that its workforce is empowered to deliver excellence.

Speaking at a one-day tour of the LCAA facility with the chairman of the board of directors and the deputy director for technical service of LCAA yesterday, Julius Dennis, Director General of LCAA, emphasized the importance of providing a conducive working environment for the agency's employees, stating, "It is good for your people to have a good working environment. When they have a conducive working environment, it puts you in the position and the condition to deliver more."

He highlighted the LCAA's commitment to sensitization and encouragement, enabling staff to perform at their best.

The primary focus of the LCAA, according to Dennis, is overcoming challenges and addressing discrepancies highlighted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The agency's key goal is to implement corrective actions and elevate the effective implementation of standards, ensuring that the airport meets international requirements.

"We are working diligently to get the airport ready to accommodate aircraft and engage with airlines and interested parties, "Dennis continued. "To do this, we must have an airport that is up to standard, with all the necessary equipment, navigational aids, and components functioning correctly."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite financial challenges, the LCAA has made significant efforts to improve working conditions for its staff. "We just utilized our minimum resources and got the building to a condition where they could sit down and do their work comfortably," Dennis explained.

David Farhat, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LCAA, said he was pleased with the progress made. "It is a pleasure for me to be here, and I am very proud to see what I am seeing. Not long ago, this place was not complete, and to see what you have done, I want to congratulate you and your staff."

Farhat praised the collaborative efforts that led to the improvements and stressed the importance of continuing to advance the airport's standards. "The more planes come here, the better it is for the country, as it will boost travel and the economy," he noted.

He also acknowledged the difficulties faced by the agency, particularly in renovating the building. "It was a total disaster in this building. When the rain came in, it was full of water, and we had to roll up our sleeves and put the building in a better condition."

The LCAA remains committed to enhancing the airport's capabilities and ensuring that both employees and travelers benefit from these improvements.