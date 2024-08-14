Lesotho's High GBV Rate Unacceptable - MP

--requires concerted action to address

THE fact that 86 percent percent of Basotho women and girls have experienced gender-based violence (GBV), underscores that it has become a systemic problem disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable population segments and requiring effective interventions to halt.

The alarming reality of GBV illustrates that Lesotho is seriously lagging in efforts to combat the scourge, according to parliament's Social Cluster Portfolio Committee chairperson, Mokhothu Makhalanyane.

He said Lesotho's 86 percent percent GBV rate starkly contrasted with the global average of 36.6 percent. This therefore called for urgent interventions and collective efforts to combat the endemic scourge. The 86 percent figure was revealed in parliament last year.

Mr Makhalanyane spoke at the recent Lesotho Planned Parenthood Association (LPPA) annual general meeting (AGM) in Maseru.

The AGM discussed GBV and sexual and reproductive health challenges bedevilling Basotho women and girls. It labelled the GBV scourge as "a continuing crisis in the nation".

According to Mr Makhalanyane, the RFP MP for Mokhothlong, who described himself as an advocate for women's rights, it was critical to talk about these challenges, especially GBV, which he said remained a pervasive challenge in Lesotho.

"The global average of GBV against women is 36.6 percent globally. In Lesotho, this figure skyrockets to 86 percent. This alarming reality illustrates that Lesotho is in the midst of a serious struggle against gender-based violence," Mr Makhalanyane said.

The AGM also discussed the cultural norms and economic disparities contributing to the GBV crisis.

Mr Makhalanyane said traditional beliefs that condoned violence against women continued to hinder progress, trapping many individuals in cycles of abuse due to their economic dependence on perpetrators.

Despite existing legal frameworks, such as the Sexual Offences Act, 2003 and the Counter Domestic Violence Act 2022, enforcement remained inadequate, he said.

Many survivors of GBV faced barriers in accessing justice, often due to stigma, fear of retribution, and the lack of trust in legal institutions.

The AGM thus highlighted the need for enhanced enforcement of laws, as well as the importance of adhering to international commitments like the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Various initiatives aimed at combating GBV were also discussed, showcasing the critical work carried out by organizations like LPPA.

The LPPA'a community-based programs focusing on education and empowerment, were praised as having been instrumental in promoting awareness of gender rights and responsibilities among both men and women.

Mr Makhalanyane praised the LPPA for its ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering women and girls.

"The association's commitment to addressing and mitigating the effects of GBV through education, advocacy, and support services is commendable," he noted.

The LPPA has been at the forefront of combating GBV by providing resources for survivors, conducting awareness campaigns, and promoting sexual and reproductive health rights education.

The AGM enabled community leaders, healthcare professionals, and activists to strategize on effective methodologies to address sexual and reproductive health challenges while making strides towards eradicating GBV.

Participants engaged in robust dialogue, sharing insights and experiences that could inform new initiatives and policies.

As discussions unfolded, it became evident that the fight against GBV in Lesotho extends beyond mere statistics. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to foster a society where women and girls could live free from violence, fear, and discrimination.