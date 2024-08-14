The management of Dangote Refinery has dismissed reports in some quarters that the firm set the petrol price at ₦600 per liter, labeling the claims as "speculative announcements" without any foundation.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina.

The denial came following reports by some publications, that the refinery was in talks with oil marketers, and that petrol may sell for as low as ₦600 per litre.

The company, however, emphasised that it has not partnered with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and will communicate through official channels.

It states, "Our attention has been drawn to headlines announcing "Marketers Project N600/litre for Dangote Petrol" published in Punch Newspapers on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

"We would like to clarify that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is not our business partner yet."

He further said, "We have never discussed the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with them, and they have no mandate or authority to speak for us, either for good or with hidden transcript.

"We urge the public to desist from such speculative announcements. We have our official channels through which we make our views known to our stakeholders."