Liberia: Libpedia Launches Future Leaders Town Hall

-- Education Minister graces event as inaugural guest

Libpedia recently launched its Future Leaders Town Hall series, featuring the Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Jallah, as the inaugural guest. The event, held at iCampus in Monrovia, aimed to facilitate conversations between young people and policymakers on key issues affecting Liberia's youth.

The diverse audience, including students, teachers, activists, and entrepreneurs, actively engaged in discussions focused on improving education quality and accessibility across the country.

Ernest Duku Jallah, the Executive Director of Libpedia and host of the program emphasized the importance of the dialogue in creating a platform where those in positions of power can hear young voices.

"The goal of this town hall is to bridge the divide between young people and policymakers. We want to ensure that young people are not just passive recipients of policies but active contributors to the decisions that shape their futures," said Jallah.

During the dialogue, Minister Jallah shared her vision for the future of education in Liberia, highlighting the ministry's plans to improve the quality and accessibility of education across the country. The minister also took the time to listen to suggestions from the young participants, who offered a range of innovative ideas to enhance the education system.

Among the suggestions made by the youth were the introduction of a National Excellence Award to promote academic achievement, the implementation of a digital program to detect and prevent class jumping, and the establishment of a second-chance program aimed at encouraging young girls who have dropped out of school to return to their studies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The ideas shared today are not just suggestions; they are the voices of the future leaders of Liberia," Minister Jallah remarked. "We must take these voices seriously and work together to build an education system that meets the needs and aspirations of all our young people."

Jallah announced that the Future Leaders Town Hall series will continue on a bi-weekly basis, with the next session set to host the Minister of Agriculture. The discussion will focus on the national agriculture plan, followed by an engagement with the Minister of Commerce to address issues related to youth involvement in business.

"We are committed to ensuring that young people are actively engaged in shaping the policies that affect them. This platform will provide continuous opportunities for dialogue and collaboration between youth and leaders across various sectors," Jallah added.

The Future Leaders Town Hall promises to be a significant initiative in fostering youth participation in Liberia's policymaking process, with the potential to drive positive change and empower the next generation of leaders.

The series will continue bi-weekly, covering various sectors such as agriculture and commerce, to ensure ongoing dialogue and collaboration between youth and leaders. The Future Leaders Town Hall series serves as a valuable platform for youth participation in Liberia's policymaking process and has the potential to empower the next generation of leaders.