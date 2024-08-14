Liberia: MTN, Orange Yet to Pay U.S.$600k Fines

-- LTA Acting Chairperson Abdullah Kamara discloses

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has disclosed that the country's two top GSM companies, Orange-Liberia, and Lonestar MTN have not yet paid their fines totaling US$600,000 for regulatory violations nearly two months after the penalties were levied

The fines were levied against the companies for significant regulatory violations, including breaches of the Floor Price regulation and failure to submit critical revenue-related data.

LTA's acting Chairperson, Abdullah Kamara, confirmed that the companies were ordered to pay US$300,000 each, following a ruling on June 27, 2024.

"The two companies are yet to settle the US$300,000 fines each was ordered to pay following a ruling by the LTA on June 27, 2024," Kamara told journalists on the sidelines of a public forum in Gbarnga on Saturday, August 10. "They have not paid yet, but they will pay."

The LTA public forum was a one-day Consumer Protection Regulations Public Consultation event in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Kamara emphasized that the fines are pending payment, with the companies being warned of potential consequences, including the revocation of operational licenses if payment delays persist.

However, it is reported that both companies have expressed interest in discussing their repayment plans with the LTA to avoid further escalation of the issue.

He disclosed that both companies have requested a meeting with the LTA to discuss how they intend to make the payments.

However, Kamara made it clear that if the companies continue to delay payment, they risk facing severe consequences, including the potential revocation of their operational licenses.

"Once they refuse to pay, we have remedies," Kamara said. "We can revoke their licenses, something that we intend not to do, but if operators feel that they are the lawmakers and judges, that is not going to be tolerated."

The ongoing tensions between the LTA and the two GSM companies highlight the regulatory challenges in Liberia's telecommunications sector.

As the LTA pushes forward with its consumer protection initiatives, the resolution of the current dispute will be critical in determining the future relationship between the regulatory body and the industry's major players.

Also speaking, the LTA Consumer Affairs Department head, Lekpele Nyamalon, said the entity is now leading the review process. He also highlighted the significance of the new regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This regulation is designed to be comprehensive and responsive to both consumer and industry needs. They include measures to prevent misleading advertising and ensure fair pricing. A key component of the regulations is the establishment of a consumer support center. This center will serve as a resource for consumers to resolve issues with their service providers and handle unresolved complaints," Nyamalon noted.

The LTA's initiative underscores a commitment to creating a fair and transparent telecommunications environment in Liberia, aligning with international standards and addressing long-standing consumer concerns.

The program was held under the theme: "Consumer Protection Regulations for Quality of Service."

While the regulatory challenges in Liberia's telecommunications sector continue to pose complexities, the ongoing dialogue between LTA and the GSM operators is crucial for resolving the dispute and shaping the future dynamic between the regulatory body and industry leaders.

Meanwhile, the recent consumer protection initiatives by LTA, highlighted during a public consultation in Gbarnga, aim to ensure fair practices, address consumer grievances, and maintain transparency within the telecommunications industry in Liberia.