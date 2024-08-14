Liberia: MCC Reports 90 Percent Completion Rate of Infrastructural Projects

Monrovia City Corporation Mayor John Charuk Siafa has completed an exhaustive one-day assessment of all ongoing infrastructure projects to support a sustainable waste management system in the city.

Results from the rigorous inspection conducted on Saturday, August 10, 2024, reveal substantial enhancements at the Center Street and Fiamah Transfer Stations.

Mayor Siafa told Liberian journalists during the inspection that the Fiamah Waste Transfer Station is 90% finished with renovations, and when it reopens fully in a short while, it will relieve a great deal of the strain on Center Street and other temporary holding facilities.

As a result of the Monrovia City Corporation's deliberate efforts to raise the city's cleanliness standards, these locations have significantly improved. He emphasized the importance of raising community knowledge and sensitization around garbage management.

The ongoing rehabilitation projects at Stockton Creek and Fiamah transfer stations are valued at US$137,125.00 and US$208,225.06, respectively. Mayor Siafa, however, disclosed that the Cheesemanburg landfill Urban Sanitation Project, valued at US$1.8 million, involves the construction of a chain-link fence and a 1.9 km community access road.

He said the goal of the Cheesemanburg Landfill aims to provide a regional service for the counties of Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Montserrado.

According to him, the acquisition of the 100-acre Cheesemanburg landfill site in Bomi County marks a significant turning point in the waste management system, he noted.

The MCC, World Bank, UKaid, Sida, and Irish Aid have partnered to relocate residents affected by landfill development in Cheesemanburg-Bomi County to newly constructed homes. The inspection's objectives were to assess the state of ongoing projects, pinpoint areas in need of repair, and swiftly notify the public of its conclusions.

Meanwhile, Monrovia, under the leadership of Mayor Siafa, is transforming from a city plagued by chronic waste issues to one embracing sustainable practices, paving the way for the city to become a model of cleanliness and environmental stewardship.