Liberia: LPRC Oilers Clarify Bus Purchase

Monrovia — LPRC Oilers have clarified that the recently-acquired bus for its soccer team was purchased from the money they sold Sampson Dweh to FC Viktoria Plzen for US 155, 412.66.

In a press release on August 12, Oilers said they received $97, 132.66, while the agent of Sampson Dweh received $58, 280.00 according to the agreement.

The Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) came under huge criticism for the purchasing of a 21-seater bus for their football team ahead of the new LFA league season.

It is believed that LPRC Oilers bus is valued at US $28,600. And the bus is expected to be used by both the football and basketball teams.

But when the news broke on social media and other media outlets it was greeted with negative comments that the bus does not represent LPRC as a company.

Many Liberians and sports lovers termed the oil company purchasing such a bus as a "joke to a football team".

FrontPage Africa has been informed that the bus does not have the necessary comfort for players going for a game or practice.

Also, the bus is small for a team that has at least 30 players and over five technical staff as such one may wonder how can officials of LPRC buy such a bus that can't even take a match day team to a game.

However, Oilers said there are further plans to use funds generated from Dweh's transfer fee after purchasing the bus.

The club clarified the purchase of the bus was not by the management but the sports association of Oilers.

The release states: "The Board of Directors of LPRC Oilers Sports Association - OSA wishes to inform the general public that the new bus that was commissioned by Mr. Amos Tweh, managing Director of LPRC and also the Chief Patron of Sports of LPRC Oilers was purchased from the sale of one of Oilers players (Sampson Dweh) to a European club, FC Viktoria Plzen for US 155, 412.66. Oilers received US 97, 132.66, while the agent of Mr Dweh received 58, 280.00 according to the agreement.