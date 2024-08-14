Liberia: Foreign Minister Leads Diplomatic Delegation to Assess EU-Funded Tvet Center At Booker Washington Institute

Kakata — Liberia's Foreign Minister, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, accompanied by other cabinet ministers and foreign ambassadors, conducted an assessment visit on Monday to Liberia's first TVET Center for Professional Training, Research, and Development (TCPTR) at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County.

The visit, which included members of the European Union (EU) and various EU member states, focused on evaluating the progress of the state-of-the-art technical trade shop, part of the EU-funded Youth Rising project.

Minister Nyanti, who also serves as Dean of the Cabinet, led the delegation through a guided tour of the facilities, which represent the first phase of a project aimed at modernizing vocational and technical education in Liberia.

The project, funded by the EU and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), seeks to improve the quality and relevance of vocational training by upgrading infrastructure and providing advanced equipment.

The Foreign Minister was joined by key government officials, including the Ministers of Agriculture, Education, and Gender, as well as the Deputy Information Minister and the Director-General of the Cabinet. They were warmly welcomed by Dr. Nancy T. Freeman, Principal of BWI, and her administrative team.

During the visit, Minister Nyanti expressed her gratitude to the European Union for its continued support in enhancing Liberia's TVET sector.

She emphasized that the tour provided an opportunity for foreign ambassadors to gain firsthand insight into Liberia's progress and challenges, which could inform future interventions by their respective governments.

"We aim to encourage continued investment and partnership in Liberia by showcasing our development plans and articulating our needs and strategies," Minister Nyanti said.

"This visit allows our partners to see the impact of ongoing efforts and explore how we can all work together to advance Liberia's development goals." She noted.

The visiting ambassadors were impressed with the progress at BWI and praised the dedication of UNIDO and the BWI administration. They reiterated the EU's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote economic growth and social development in Liberia.

The BWI project is part of the broader "Youth Rising" initiative, which aims to reduce youth unemployment and stimulate economic growth by equipping young Liberians with essential skills for employment.

The initiative is a critical component of Liberia's strategy to create job opportunities and build a skilled workforce.

The visit underscores the ongoing collaboration between Liberia and the European Union in fostering sustainable development through education.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the successful continuation of the project, with Phase Two set to expand similar initiatives to other counties, thereby providing high-quality technical education to more young Liberians.

The presence of the Foreign Minister, along with ambassadors and high-ranking government officials, highlights the importance of international cooperation in achieving national development goals.

Meanwhile, the anticipated Phase Two of the Youth Rising project aims to extend the successes of Phase One across Liberia, contributing to a more skilled and capable workforce, and a brighter future for the nation.