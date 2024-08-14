Liberian Musician Victor Togba Announces New Anti-Drug Song 'A Better Place to Live'

Monrovia — A Liberian musician Victor Togba, popularly known as 'Guitar', has announced the release of his new anti-drug song titled 'A Better Place to Live,' breaking the barriers of his musical career to s about human-interest development.

The song, subtitled 'The Anti-Drug Song' also aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promote a healthier lifestyle among the youthful population in Liberia.

Guitar, as he is affectionately called and known for his soulful voice and catchy melodies, has been a prominent figure in the Liberian music scene for several years, winning the hearts of many due to his educational crafts.

In an exclusive interview with this about the music, Guitar explained that the inspiration 'A Better Place To Live' came from personal experiences, after witnessing the devastating effects of drug abuse on the youths and communities.

According to him, he then felt compelled to use his music as a platform to address this pressing issue by buttressing government's and other NGOs' efforts to intensify drug awareness.

"I have seen too many young people recently falling victim to drugs and losing their way in life. I want to send a message of hope and encouragement to them through my music," Guitar said.

Also, the lyrics of 'A Better Place To Live' are powerful and thought-provoking, urging listeners to make positive choices and strive for a better future; the song's upbeat tempo and infectious chorus are sure to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Guitar is also eager to partner with local organizations and government agencies if possible, to promote the message of 'A Better Place To Live,' with a plan to continue to engage with young people and educate them about the dangers of drug abuse.

"We need to come together as a community to tackle this issue head-on. Music has the power to inspire change and I believe that 'A Better Place To Live' can make a difference in the lives of many," Guitar added.

He added that through his music, he hopes to inspire a new generation of young people to make healthier choices and strive for a brighter future as Liberia is depending on them for its rebuilding process.

Also, the release of the song comes at a critical time for Liberia, as the country grapples with a growing drug epidemic, with recent reports revealing that drug abuse among the Youths has reached alarming levels, leading to increased crimes and social instability.

In response to this crisis, the Liberian government has launched several initiatives to combat drug abuse and promote rehabilitation programs, which Guitar's new song aligns with these efforts and serves as a powerful tool to raise awareness and encourage positive behavior among the youth.

Meanwhile, fans of Guitar and other Libeians have already expressed their support for the musician's commitment to social change, thanking him for his far-sighted thoughts in speaking against drugs and substance abuse through his music.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms as it is also accompanied by a music video that highlights the impact of drug abuse on individuals, precisely the youths and communities.