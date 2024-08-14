Nigeria: Ofili Reflects On Paris Olympic Games - 'Every Setback Is a Setup for a Comeback'

Despite the setback, Ofili has taken pride in her achievements, becoming the first Nigerian woman to reach the 200m final since Mary Onyali's feat in 1996.

As the investigation into her unexpected exclusion from the 100m event at the recently concluded Paris Olympic Games continues, Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has chosen to approach the situation with optimism.

Despite the setback, Ofili has taken pride in her achievements, becoming the first Nigerian woman to reach the 200m final since Mary Onyali's feat in 1996.

"It's easy to feel defeated, but every setback is a setup for a comeback," Ofili wrote on her X page. "I'm proud of myself, and this Olympics has made me realize how strong I am. I'm grateful for the support from my coach, family, and fans."

It's easy to feel defeated, but every setback is a setup for a comeback. I'm proud of myself, this Olympic made me realize how strong I am and im grateful for the support I got from my coach,family and fans.Trusting Gods plan and ways is the only way to heal, because I know his... pic.twitter.com/CEQOhqRhxc-- Favour Ofili (@FavOfili) August 13, 2024

Regardless of Ofili's philosophical approach to the situation, there are increased calls for accountability among officials.

Many are demanding sanctions for the erring officials responsible for her exclusion.

However, Ofili remains focused on her faith and the lessons learned from the experience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Trusting God's plan and ways is the only way to heal, because I know His plans for me are to give me a hope and a future," she said.

This is not Ofili's first experience with negligence by Nigerian sports officials. She was also affected by similar issues during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021.

As the countdown to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games begins, Ofili is grateful for the lessons learned in Paris and is preparing for the next chapter in her athletics career.

"Thank you, Paris, for yet another lesson learned, and thank you to everyone who has been with me along the way - this isn't the end, it's just another step in the story," Ofili concluded.

Petition

The Ofili incident and the general poor showing in Paris has sparked an online petition calling for an overhaul of Nigeria's sports administration by President Bola Tinubu.

The petition highlights the need for accountability and a functional system.

"The unexplained exclusion of Favour Ofili from the 2024 Olympics 100m race is a prime example of the need for change," the petition reads. "Ofili, Nigeria's 100m National Champion, was 'magically' removed from the event without consultation or explanation. We demand answers and accountability to restore hope in Nigeria's sports system."