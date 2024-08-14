Ghana Elected to Chair African ECRVS Shared Asset (Acsa) Advisory Board

14 August 2024
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Edem Agblevor, ISD

The Registrar of Births and Deaths, Henrietta Lamptey, has been selected as chairman of the African eCRVS Shared Asset (ACSA) Advisory Board for the first two years, beginning August 2024.

The African eCRVS Shared Asset (ACSA) Advisory Board was established to expedite developing and deploying Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) systems across Africa. With the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Ghana as the chair, it is expected that civil registration would significantly improve in Ghana and Africa based on her expertise in CRVS.

The Birth and Death Registry (BDR) announced this at a one-day media sensitisation and advocacy workshop on Monday in Accra to share information on critical areas of its service delivery.

Madam Lamptey said the Registry's function was not merely a bureaucratic process but a cornerstone to plan effectively, allocate resources efficiently and ensure that every citizen's existence was recognised and protected under the laws of Ghana.

She indicated that the collaboration between the BDR and media was crucial to bridge the gap between the Registry and the public regarding the registration of vital events so that Ghanaians reap the benefits.

According to her, the Birth and Death Registry has revamped its systems through the Public Sector Reforms for Result Project and the World Bank by changing the face of registration with technology.

She added that "We have a new system that has significantly improved the efficiency, accuracy and accessibility of our work, a functioning website, and call centre, among others."

The workshop was used to educate the public not to laminate their birth certificate and to use the right channel in obtaining their documents to avoid being duped by middlemen or 'Goro boys'.

