Nigeria: Community Sanitation - Lagos Advocates 'Adopt a Street' Initiative

The Lagos State Goverment has called on private organizations and residents to adopt streets and communities as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, to enhance environmental cleanliness across Lagos State.

Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, made the call while speaking on a television programme.

He stressed the importance of community involvement in maintaining sanitation, urging businesses and individuals to play a more active role in the cleanliness of their immediate environments.

"Adopting a street or community is an excellent way for organizations to contribute meaningfully to the city's cleanliness efforts.

"It goes beyond just placing bins; it's about taking responsibility for the cleanliness and maintenance of entire neighborhoods.

"This initiative will also serve as a strong CSR strategy, benefiting both the environment and the organizations involved," Gbadegesin stated.

Speaking further, he linked the recent cholera outbreak to poor environmental practices such as: open defecation and illegal waste disposal, stressing that the acts could be mitigated through sustained community sanitation efforts.

Gbadegesin added, "Sanitation should be a daily habit, ingrained in our culture, and this is what we should be teaching our children."

Commenting on the on-going community clean-up campaign by LAWMA and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, he stated that, "What we are doing right now is sensitisation, and yes, the monthly sanitation exercise is coming back.

"We are going from community to community, engaging with local stakeholders, and addressing residents' challenges."

The LAWMA boss said that the Authority was moving on with the "Adopt a Bin" program, aimed at encouraging households to containerise their waste effectively.

"The new LAWMA smart bins are revolutionising household waste management. We aim for every home to have its own bin, making it easier for residents to properly contain their waste.

"To make this accessible, we have introduced a 24-month installment plan. What sets these bins apart is their smart technology: Each bin is equipped with an RFID tag and geolocation capabilities. This allows us to track when bins are empty, ensuring efficient service from our operators," he stressed

Gbadegesin also highlighted the state government's collaboration with the private sector to enhance waste disposal facilities, including a memorandum of understanding with a group to build material recovery facilities and modern landfills in Lagos.

He added that LAWMA was also working with local government authorities to establish community recycling centers to provide residents with dedicated spaces to dispose of recyclables and receive incentives.

On LAWMA Academy, he said, "We are teaching the next generation about the value of recycling and the importance of maintaining a clean environment.

"Currently, we have an on-going summer school that will last for a month, and in the next few months, we are going to open a portal for online classes with certification on the LAWMA Academy website."

Gbadegesin reaffirmed LAWMA's commitment to improving the welfare of street sweepers, adding that the agency was implementing health insurance and skill development programs for its sweepers.