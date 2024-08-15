Lesotho: Japan Renews Commitment to Food and Nutrition Assistance in Lesotho

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a JPY 200 million (US$ 1.27 Million) contribution by the Government of Japan to strengthen food assistance support to 50,000 pre-primary school children through the Government of Lesotho's national school feeding programme. A signing ceremony was held today to mark the contribution, which will be used to buy canned fish, rice and fortified maize meal to further diversify nutritious meals offered in Early Childhood Care Development (ECCD) centers across the country. The ceremony was officiated by the Lesotho Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Honourable Lejone Mpotjoane and witnessed by the Chief Education Officer-Basic Education, Ms. Thuto Nts'ekhe Mokhehle.

Lesotho's food security situation remains dire as a result of high food prices and climatic shocks such as the EL Nino induced drought. Assessment findings indicate that the number of food-insecure people are approximately 700,000 (a third of the population), which includes about 403,000 individuals in rural areas and 296,000 individuals in urban areas. All ten districts of Lesotho are anticipated to be in IPC 3 (Crisis) or worse from October 2024 to March 2025. The Government of Lesotho declared a national food insecurity disaster effective from 12 July 2024 to 31 March 2025 and asked for support from multi-sectoral partners and stakeholders to combat the food insecurity in the country.

"The support from Japan comes at a critical time, given that more people are food insecure and in need of help," said Ms. Aurore Rusiga, WFP Lesotho Representative and Country Director. "Most pre-primary school learners come from food insecure households and school meals are the most nutritious meal that they receive, allowing them to remain healthy and ready to learn."

The contribution from the Government of Japan will ensure the undisrupted provision of school lunches. Currently, learners receive a hot plate of highly fortified porridge, rich in vitamins and minerals, every day, thanks to the Government of Japan's assistance.

"The Government of Japan's partnership with WFP illustrates Japan's commitment towards eradicating hunger and ending malnutrition in all its forms," said H.E. Shigeru Ushio, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Lesotho." We anticipate that this food assistance allows vulnerable children to remain in school and reach their full potential."

The Government of Japan is a long-standing partner of WFP in Lesotho, having contributed over US $ 13 million since 2019.