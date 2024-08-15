Gambia: Should FGM Campaigners Educate the Public or Agitate Against FGM?

The subject of FGM has been constructively addressed in The Gambia and what is needed now is to educate the public rather that agitate the public by claiming victory to a campaign. It is sometimes presented by campaigners that everybody who has undergone FGM has a medical problem and cannot enjoy a normal marital life.

This approach of generalizing the medical challenges of some to those who are not undergoing such challenges would lead them face hostilities during such campaigns. Hence those who wish to take up the matter should first learn how to communicate in order to be listened to without any ill feeling