Gambia-Senegal Strike Compromise to Foster Interstate Trade

The Gambia and Senegal have agreed to cooperate to resolve the border issue following their Tuesday meeting in Mansakonko, Lower River Region.

A cross-border trade dispute ensued as the Senegalese expressed dissatisfaction about Gambia's tracking system of vehicles in transit, which attracts payment of D1600.

They have agreed to release all 353 trucks to cross the border without fees within 24 hours. Additionally, the two countries have agreed to allow The Gambia Revenue Authority e-tracking system to remain in place while Senegal continues to develop its tracking system.

They have also agreed that trucks in transit through Senegal coming to the Gambia will only pay escort charges at entry. There will be no exit fees, and vehicles will be stopped for security checkups.

Last week, there was a mobilised strike by Senegalese commercial drivers against Gambia's new tracking system of vehicles which attracts payment. The meeting between the two countries was prompted by recent protests by the Senegalese transport union calling for the removal of the trackers and the abolishment of the payments for the tracker. The protesters blocked Gambian vehicles from leaving or entering Senegal.

Speaking before leaving for a close-door meeting which lasted for about six hours without a consensus, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Senegal, El-Malick Njie said since the incident, the two governments have been trying to look for solutions. He said the two heads of state have been in constant communication. He expressed hope that the issue will be resolved.

Ebrima Sillah, the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure said they are committed to addressing the dispute at the border, describing the meeting as historic.

"I believe the real integration between the two countries [has] just begun today and we are fully committed to addressing the problems at the border," he said.

The Gambian delegation at the meeting included the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment; the Minister of Information, Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority; Inspector General of Police; Director of The Gambia Immigration Department; the Solicitor General; and Director of The Gambia Transport Service Company limited; Permanent Secretaries of various ministries among other senior government officials.

The Senegalese delegation included the Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Aerial; Minister of Industry and Commerce; High Commander of Gendarmerie; Director General of National Police; Director General of Customs; Director General of Transport; protocol officials; and two technical advisors of the Ministers; as well as the President of Transport Union among other dignitaries.

Foroyaa will provide a detailed report on the outcome of the meeting in its subsequent edition.