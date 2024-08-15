Ghana: Ex-President Mahama Begins 4-Day Campaign Tour of Volta Region

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama has begun a four- day campaign tour of the Volta Region to solicit votes for the 2024 general election.

The first day of the tour took the former President to Juapong in the North Tongu District, Dededo in the Ho-West District and Ho in the Ho Municipality, where he addressed party members, supporters and the chiefs and people of Asogli at a durbar in his honour.

The NDC flag bearer said the Volta Region remained as a region that always won elections for the NDC in general elections, and explained that not because the region is the most populated one but it normally gave the party a high percentage to win.

He assured the people of the Volta region that the party would not take their support for granted, saying anytime the party was in power it provided equal development to Ghanaians including the Volta region.

Related Articles

MrMahama said it was unfortunate that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had abandoned all development projects initiated by the NDC including the E-blocks and roads, and gave the assurance that when the NDC wins the 2024 general election, all abandoned projects would be executed.

He said the NPP continued to engage in propaganda to deceive the people of the Volta region that the NDC did nothing for them but they continued to vote for them over the years, saying the party in government had forgotten that the electricity, schools, roads and water systems the people of the Volta region enjoyed were provided by the previous NDC government.

The NDC PC said Ghana had never experienced the current hardship Ghanaians were suffering, and stressed that the time had come for change and asked the electorates to vote for him and the NDC to demonstrate to the world that they did not want to continue living in hardship.

MrMahama therefore, called on President AddoDankwaAkufoAddo, the Vice President and the NPP Presidential Candidate, DrMahamaduBawumia and the former Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta to apologise to Ghanaians for plunging the country into economic hardship.

He said an NDC government would effectively harness national resources and also invest in an irrigation system that would ensure all year farming to enable more people particularly the youth to take agriculture as a business, revamp the Aveyime rice project, develop tourism potentials, and fully harness other economic potentials of the Volta region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Area, TogbeAfede XIV lauded the 24- hour economy of President Mahama and the NDC because it would increase production in the manufacturing sector and the airline industry, adding that Ghana needed to expand its production level and create jobs.

TogbeAfede said even though chiefs were not allowed to participate in partisan politics, they were also worried about issues concerning development in the country, therefore would continue to speak to issues affecting development, and said it was unfortunate that Ghana had many resources but the citizens continued to be poor.

According to him, the debt of Ghana is almost GHC 800 billion yet the country lacked a lot of social amenities that could make the citizens happy but unfortunately while the unemployment across the world was reducing Ghana continued to record high levels of unemployment.