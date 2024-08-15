Ghana: President Akufo-Addo to Speak On Global Issues

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Friday deliver a lecture on a wide range of issues in foreign policy and global affairs at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The lecture originally scheduled for July 25, this year is being organibed by the Council on Foreign Relations- Ghana.

According to a statement issued and copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday by the nation's premier think tank on foreign policy and international affairs, the Presidential lecture would be the climax to mark the Council's 5th Anniversary.

The statement said that President Akufo-Addo, whose decades of public service have seen him as both a witness and key participant in major contemporary international affairs, in several international capacities including being Ghana's Foreign Minister, two-term Chairman of the sub-regional block ECOWAS and several key frontline positions in the international arena, would be expected to share his richinsights and perspectives on international affairs, the role of Africa in promoting global peace, security and development and his long advocacy for reforms in the international order.

The Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana (CFR-Ghana) is an independent, private, non-partisan, and non-profit institution specialising on Ghana's foreign policy and international affairs, especially those relating to the West African sub-region and Africa.

The CFR-Ghana is modelled on similar well-established think tanks such as the Council of Foreign Relations in the US and Chatham House in the United Kingdom started in 2008 when Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, then serving as Ghana's Ambassador Cote d'Ivoire floated the idea with a number of like-minded Ghanaians including Ambassador, D.K. Osei, Secretary to the President of Ghana (2001-2009) and J.K. Mensah, Director General of the Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations.