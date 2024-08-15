Guinea Bissau - Journalists Attacked and Brutalised By Security Forces

14 August 2024
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate in Guinea Bissau, the Sindicato de Jornalistas e Tecnicos de Comunicacao deGuinea Bissau (SINJOTECS), in condemning these acts of violence and calls on the government to refrain from its systematic pattern of brutality against journalists and media workers.

According to media reports, journalist Djuma Culubali was arrested while she was preparing to interview teachers, who were taking part in the protest, before the event began. "I saw a police car speeding towards us... It was a miracle that we weren't all run over by the car. The police got out and immediately started beating us and everything went black," the journalist said. Culubali was treated in a hospital in Bissau, but still suffers from severe headaches and facial paralyses.

In a statement issued by SINIOTECS to the IFJ, the union confirmed that the journalists were attacked and dispersed using violent methods by the officers of the Rapid Intervention Police. "The journalists were brutally beaten by the police officers and journalist Casimiro Monteiro was deliberately run over by the police car at the scene. We are facing terrible violations of civil rights and freedom of the press. The systematic damage to freedom of the press and freedom of expression is an attack on democracy and the rule of law in Guinea Bissau," the union claims.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that the attack and injuries to the journalists by the police officers while covering the protest was uncalled for and demonstrates the lack of media freedom in Guinea Bissau. "The authorities in Guinea Bissau must accept the media performing its duties without any form of intimidation or harassment. Journalists have a social responsibility that they undertake in the interest of the society. The authorities in Guinea Bissau must desist from its systematic pattern of using violent means to silence the media".

The IFJ calls on the government of Guinea Bissau to end all forms of violations against the media in Bissau and to ensure that the international conventions that it has ratified with regards to Freedom of expression and media freedom are respected and those responsible of these violations are identified and punished.

