Rwanda: Kagame Tasks New MPs to End Disorder in Churches

President Paul Kagame, on August 14, tasked new MPs to eradicate the disorderliness in faith-based organizations.

He was speaking after an oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente and the new 80 members of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament. Gertrude Kazarwa was voted Speaker of Chamber of Deputies, deputized by Mussa Fazil Harerimana and Beline Uwineza.

In a two-week nationwide operation by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) that started on July 29, more than 5,600 places of worship deemed to be operating illegally - including 100 cave churches - were closed down over failure to comply with the law determining the organization and functioning of faith-based organizations in Rwanda.

The law adopted in 2018 requires places of worship to operate in an "organized way and a safe environment" while it also prohibits noise pollution.

The legislation also compels all religious leaders to acquire requisite theological training.

Kagame questioned how Rwanda could have so many churches, pointing out that most of them were established to squeeze out the little means of life people had for their selfish gain of money.

He mentioned that even those who wake up one day and start giving prophecies to people do so 'foolishly' and they should be asked evidence of what they talk about.

"What happened to you Rwandans that you should be lured by anyone in such a manner? And this happens across," he said pointing out cases where some are even blindly led to death.

Kagame said that this can be used by some people who seek to create confusion among Rwandans based on the fact that they are easily lured into things.

Furthermore, he noted that there should be a crackdown on people scamming others to get their money under the guise of faith and if need be, they should start paying taxes.

"This will cause us to initiate taxes on such income. Whether you gain an income from scamming people, we will take taxes in the meantime as the case is prosecuted in court."

"There are people doing mischievous things under the name of God and you fear to hold them accountable, they are people like you and not gods. You should question what they speak and do," he told the leaders.

Kagame said that there are laws in place that should be adhered to and where necessary, the MPs should improve them to eradicate the issue of disorder and chaos in churches and ensure the welfare of people.

To operate legally, faith-based organizations in Rwanda must meet 10 key requirements.

Among these is the stipulation that leaders must possess a degree in religious studies from a higher learning institution or hold a degree with a valid certificate in religious studies-related matters.

Additionally, the physical structures of places of worship must adhere to strict building codes, including being structurally sound, equipped with lightning protection, having a paved parking lot, and adequate sanitation facilities such as water and toilets.

The regulations also mandate that buildings be soundproofed and equipped with essential safety features like a car scanner, explosives detection, and fire extinguishers. Furthermore, places of worship must occupy at least half a hectare of land.

These requirements align with the district building code's master plan, prioritizing the safety and welfare of the community.