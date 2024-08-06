Rwanda: Over 5,600 Churches Shut Down Over Non-Compliance

More than 5,600 places of worship deemed to be operating illegally - including 100 cave churches - have been closed down over the last week over failure to comply with the law determining the organization and functioning of faith-based organizations in Rwanda, officials have said.

The move is part of a two-week nationwide operation by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), on July 29.

The majority of the affected faith-based organisations, according to RGB chief executive Usta Kaitesi, were found to lack basic infrastructure, as well as proper hygiene and safety standards, while a number of others were operating illegally.

"This is an ongoing nationwide operation for those churches that remain non-compliant with the law. As RGB we are not deterred by any effort in the pursuit of having proper standards of places of worship," Kaitesi said on the public broadcaster RBA on Monday, August 5.

'Why should a worshipper risk their life in a cave?'

"The idea is that people should understand that these are not healthy ways of worship," Kaitesi said, referring to some Christians who congregate in dilapidated structures, such as tents and caves, among others.

"This is not just about non-compliance with the law, but it also puts the lives of the worshippers at risk. Worshippers should not be exposed to hazards. According to the faith of most Christians, God is omnipresent; why should a worshipper risk their life inside a cave?"

Operate in an organized, safe environment

The law requires places of worship to operate in an "organized way and a safe environment" while it also prohibits noise pollution.

The legislation also compels all religious leaders to acquire requisite theological training.

When the law was first adopted in 2018 about 700 churches were initially closed due to lack of requisite standards.

Kaitesi said that RGB is taking a tough line as churches have had five years to fully comply with the regulations.

100 caves used as places of worship shut down

"We held a consultative meeting with the Rwanda Inter-religious Council (RIC) towards the end of 2023, during which we reminded them to comply with the provisions of the law. While some churches continue to abide, we still see people worshipping from dilapidated places. For example, we have so far shut down 100 (cave church)."

The Methodist Church leader Dieudonné Mutunzi said the ongoing operation "does not target any denomination or faith."

Mutunzi, who leads one of the biggest churches in Ngoma Parish, Libre Methodist Church, one of the places of worship shut down last week, said their leadership had already started on rectify things so their believers can congregate in the church again.

He admitted that, "at maximum capacity, our church can accommodate up to 1,200 worshippers, and local authorities found only one bathroom for either men or women and yet we had been advised to increase the number of restrooms. We were also advised to work on the parking lot, and to have a standard fire extinguisher and to install lightning conductors as part of safety standards."