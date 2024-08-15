Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Miss Universe Nigeria Invitation After Miss SA Controversial Fallout

The Miss Universe Nigeria organisers made a historic decision by officially inviting Ms Adetshina to participate in the 2024 edition of the pageant

The embattled finalist in the recently concluded Miss South Africa 2024 contest, Chidimma Adetshina, has accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant made a historic decision by officially inviting Ms Adetshina to participate in the upcoming Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 competition.

This development comes after her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa competition amidst controversies surrounding her South African citizenship claims and Nigerian heritage.

Ms Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother.

Invitation accepted

On Wednesday, Silverbird CEO Ben Murray announced that Ms Adetshina accepted to partake in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant in a video posted on X.

On Wednesday, the 300-level law student responded in a viral video shared by the Silverbird CEO.

She said, "I cannot start this video without expressing my gratitude to the incredible people who have shown me so much love and support.

I received an invitation from the Silverbird Group, organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant.

"I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant.

Now, I understand the expectations and responsibilities of this title, and I am so excited to embark on this journey. Thank you so much for this opportunity," said the netball player.

The Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 competition, organised by Silverbird Productions, provides a platform for the winner to represent Nigeria at the 73rd Miss Universe competition, which will be held in Mexico in November.

Ugochi Mitchell Ihezue, Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, and Sectra Okundaye, the first runner-up crowned Miss Supranational Nigeria 2023, are among the recent titleholders.

Since its inception in 1983, Miss Universe Nigeria has never extended an invitation to any contestant before. This unprecedented invitation to Adetshina sets a new standard and could influence future decisions.

Background

Ms Adetshina became the central point of South Africa's debates over xenophobia and national identity after reaching the Top 30 in the Miss South Africa competition. Her participation sparked both support and criticism.

Describing these actions as "Black-on-Black hate," the law student expressed in a Soweto SMag interview her pessimism about representing a country where the love was not reciprocated.

The controversy intensified on 5 August when her traditional marriage video surfaced, leading to claims that married or divorced women should not be allowed to compete.

However, the Miss South Africa organisation clarified that marital status does not disqualify contestants.

Soon after, the Department of Home Affairs for South Africa began investigating the situation and discovered that her mother was involved in identity fraud. It concluded that criminal charges should be pressed against all implicated parties.