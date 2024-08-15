Nigeria: Again, Who Declares Mpox Outbreak Global Health Emergency

This is in light of the ongoing outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African countries.

The World Health Organisation has declared Mpox a global public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) for the second time in two years.

This is in the light of the ongoing outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African countries.

PHEIC is WHO's highest level of alert for a disease outbreak and it was declared for Mpox in July 2022 and ended in May 2023 due to the decline in infections worldwide.

The new development is coming less than 24 hours after the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) made a similar declaration.

Africa CDC recently reported a 160 per cent increase in Mpox cases on the continent in 2024 compared to the previous year.

More than 17,000 suspected mpox cases and 517 deaths have been recorded across 13 countries in Africa, including previously unaffected nations like Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

This also led the Africa CDC to officially declare the ongoing Mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), marking the first of such declaration by the agency since its inception in 2017.

The Director General of Africa CDC, Jean Kaseya, announced this on Tuesday during a special press briefing on crucial steps and implications of the disease to Africa's health security.

Current outbreak

WHO convened its emergency mpox committee amid concerns that a deadlier strain of the virus, clade Ib, had reached four previously unaffected provinces in Africa.

WHO's Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus met independent experts on the committee virtually on Wednesday to advise on the severity of the outbreak.

Mr Ghebreyesus, after that consultation, announced that he had declared a public health emergency of international concern, noting that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives.

During the briefing on Tuesday, the Africa CDC DG, however, said the development is not just an African issue but a global threat requiring solidarity and collective action.

"We've consulted with over 600 experts, partners, and stakeholders to inform our response," he said.

Mr Kaseya said its first declaration is a call to action, recognising that Africa can no longer afford to be reactive.

He reiterated his commitment to lead the fight against Mpox, leveraging his mandate to coordinate responses to public health emergencies. "We will provide treatment, protective measures, and support to those in need.

"This is a fight for all African states, and we will work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this health threat," the director general said.

Nigeria's response

As of 28 July, Nigeria has recorded 24 cases with no deaths, the DRC topped with 13,791 cases and 450 deaths.

In response to the outbreak, the Nigerian government mandated that incoming passengers to the country, through the airports, fill out a health declaration form to ensure safety against infectious diseases.

The protocol had earlier been introduced globally, especially when the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, and was in place for many months.

According to the health ministry, "the form is an instituted measure to prevent the spread, monitor the possible importation of infectious diseases and aid the control of disease outbreaks, thereby protecting the health of all Nigerians."

"A paper-based version will be provided on arrival in Nigeria for passengers unable to fill out the form online," the authorities said.

About Mpox

Mpox (monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

The disease can spread from animals to humans and between humans through close contact, respiratory droplets, and contaminated objects.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies renamed monkeypox to "Mpox" in 2022 to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with the original name.