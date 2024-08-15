Nigeria: Police Alert Public On 'One-Chance' Robbery As Victim Loses N700,000 in Ogun

15 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has alerted members of the public of a notorious one-chance gang operating within Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Mowe areas of the state.

The command's spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement obtained late Wednesday, night, said the command had received numerous complaints from residents, one of which involved a victim, who was robbed of N700,000 at gunpoint after getting into a car from Kajola on Wednesday.

Odutola, while warning traders and business owners not to risk travelling with huge cash, advised commuters to record and send a video to the police media if they were unsure about a boarded vehicle.

She said, "The Ogun State Police Command has become inundated with complaints of a notorious gang operating within Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Mowe areas of Ogun State.

"Commuters on that axis should make a video of your next trip and upload it to police media when in doubt of the vehicle.

"Please alert our traders and business owners not to risk travelling with huge cash.

"Today, N700,000 was transferred from a victim who joined from Kajola, and at gunpoint, they drove her into a street and made the transfer into a POS machine.

She added that investigation is ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

