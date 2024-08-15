West Africa: Ecowas Parliament Speaker Calls for Increased Financial Support

-- Challenges member-states to regularize dues payment; As Regional Bloc Considers Amending Legislation for Full Autonomy

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Memounatou Ibrahima, has called upon member states to increase their financial commitments to the community in order to address the challenges facing the region.

This call was made during a Joint Committee meeting in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where discussions focused on the role of the Parliament in budget formulation and monitoring. The Joint Committee, which focuses on decentralization, comprises committees on Administration, Budget, Finance, Public Accounts, Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research.

ECOWAS member states collectively owe more than 600 million dollars in levies, which has hampered integration objectives, productivity, transparency, and accountability, authorities said.

Speaker Ibrahima sees this as unacceptable, urging member-states to see the regular payment of their levies as an obligation to the regional body. She emphasized the need for increased funding to the regional body due to the current dangers and difficulties hindering the execution of community projects.

According to Madam Ibrahima, member states "need to scale up their efforts to finance the community as the current context is marked by global repercussions of recession and inflation, provoked by international tensions and the security threats within the region."

The commitment to ensure transparent use of finances was highlighted by Benjamin Kalu, the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee of the ECOWAS Parliament.

"This can only be achieved through meaningful engagements with key stakeholders, especially the ECOWAS Commission and the Administration and Finance Committee, which is a statutory committee under the supervision of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers," Chairman Kalu, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, stressed.

The importance of constituent awareness about the Parliament's budgetary actions was also emphasized during the meeting.

Mr. Diawara Mamadou, the Vice President of the Ivorian National Assembly, highlighted the importance of constituents being informed about the Parliament's role and actions regarding budgetary actions, expressing his pleasure that the Abidjan meeting is addressing an important subject like the budget.

Madam Niali Kaba, the Ivorian Minister of Economic Planning and Development, in a brief remark, also noted that the adoption of the community's budget was a decisive turning point.

"While this budget outlines all the resources and expenditures planned for ECOWAS institutions for the year in a single document, it is primarily the financial translation of our region's integration and development policy," Kaba said.

Members of the ECOWAS Joint Committee who are convening in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Ambassador Olawale Awe, the head of the ECOWAS National Office of Nigeria and Chairman of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of ECOWAS highlighted the significance of synchronized efforts between the ECOWAS Parliament, ECOWAS Commission, and the AFC to attain success. He emphasized the essential need for these three entities to work cohesively to ensure effective coordination and collaboration for successfully executing the community's policies and programs.

"Fundamentally, these three entities work with synergy for effective coordination and collaboration to achieve the successful implementation of the community's policies and programs," Ambassador Awe said.

ECOWAS Parliament Considers Amending Legislation for Full Autonomy.

It is no secret that the ECOWAS Parliament is currently contemplating amendments to its 2016 Supplementary Act in order to grant the assembly full autonomy--an initiative that is being spearheaded by the joint committee convening in Abidjan.

The proposed amendments, which are at the core of discussions at the ongoing meeting, aim to enhance parliamentary autonomy and bolster the assembly's powers.

Speaker Ibrahima referenced the potential amendment in her remarks, indicating that increased authority could assist in achieving the 'ECOWAS of the People Agenda 2050.'

Abdullahi Darma, the ECOWAS commissioner of internal services, suggested that direct election of parliamentarians would ensure their full legislative authority.

Kalu, Chairman of the Joint Committee, also emphasized the need for concrete conclusions and recommendations on the proposed amendment.

He pledged to lead the parliament's delegation in advocating for transparency and accountability to the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. He also assured that the parliament would enhance oversight of the ECOWAS Commission to ensure responsible use of its finances.

Meanwhile, the overall collaborative efforts between the ECOWAS Parliament, Commission, and Administration and Finance Committee were seen as crucial for the successful implementation of regional policies and programs.