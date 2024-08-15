Liberia: Senator Konneh Enraged Over Reported 'Budget Tampering'

-- Warns of Criminal Breach in Senate Procedures; says Liberian people expect so much good from the 55th Senate

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh is enraged over what he termed as the unauthorized alterations to the FY2024 National Budget after its passage into law, particularly highlighting a $0.4 million reduction in funding allocated to the health sector.

Senator Konneh emphasized that this reduction directly impacts the procurement of essential drugs for clinics, calling the action "wrong" and a breach of the legislative process.

In a letter addressed to the President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate on July 6, 2024, Senator Konneh detailed the discrepancies discovered in the budget post-approval.

He urged the Senate leadership to initiate a thorough investigation into how and why these alterations occurred. Despite persistent efforts to address the issue through professional channels over the past two months, Senator Konneh expressed frustration that his concerns had not been adequately addressed, leaving him with no choice but to make the matter public.

"Despite our persistent efforts to address the issue professionally over the past two months, our concerns have not been adequately addressed. As a result, we sent a letter to the Pro Temp on July 6, 2024, outlining our findings and requesting a thorough investigation," Senator Konneh stated.

He further explained that he and his colleagues initially refrained from going public or assigning blame, trusting that the Senate leadership would resolve the matter internally. However, with the issue now in the public domain, Senator Konneh criticized the delayed response from Senate leadership and noted that action is only being taken now that the matter has attracted public attention.

Senator Konneh also addressed attempts by some of his colleagues, who managed the budget process, to discredit him and his team. "Some of our colleagues who managed the budget process seem to be attempting to discredit us, but we stand by the facts," he asserted.

He stressed that the budget was undeniably altered after Legislative approval--a criminal act, whether the discrepancy amounts to $21 million or $6 million. Senator Konneh emphasized that this issue is not a matter of personal attack but rather a critical concern for good governance and budget credibility.

The Senator also reflected on previous instances where his efforts to uphold transparency and accountability were met with resistance. He referenced the controversy surrounding the mixing of different budget lines in a single request and the mishandling of resources allocated for the Senate's Buchanan retreat, which still lacks an official financial report.

"Similar attempts to discredit us were made when we shared the facts about the flaws in mixing up different budget lines in one request and the mishandling of the resources for the Senate Buchanan retreat, which still does not have an official financial report," Senator Konneh noted.

Senator Konneh reiterated his commitment to upholding good governance, emphasizing that budget credibility is a cornerstone of effective governance.

He called on his colleagues in the Senate to live up to the promises made on their first day of Plenary, reminding them of the high expectations the Liberian people have for the 55th Senate. "This is not personal. We are committed to upholding good governance, and budget credibility is crucial in achieving this goal. We must live by the fancy speeches we made about change on our first day of Plenary. The Liberian people expect so much good from this 55th Senate," he stated.

The Senator's strong stance on the issue highlights the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in the management of Liberia's public finances. As the Senate leadership moves forward with the investigation, the public and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the developments to ensure that such breaches of legislative processes are addressed and prevented in the future.

Senator Konneh's call for accountability serves as a reminder of the critical role the Senate plays in safeguarding the interests of the Liberian people, particularly in ensuring that the nation's resources are managed responsibly and transparently. The alteration of the budget after legislative approval not only undermines the credibility of the legislative process but also erodes public trust in the government's ability to manage the country's finances effectively.