Liberia: Mpox Now a Global Health Emergency

The Africa Centres for Disease Control has declared the Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) that has affected Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. Mpox, formerly known as monkey pox, is a viral disease that can spread easily between people and from infected animals. It can spread through close contact such as touching, kissing or sex, as well as through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.

In a release, the Africa CDC said these countries have confirmed 2,863 cases and 517 deaths, primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"Suspected cases across the continent have surged past 17,000, a significant increase from 7,146 cases in 2022 and 14,957 cases in 2023. This is just the tip of the iceberg when we consider the many weaknesses in surveillance, laboratory testing and contact tracing," the release said.

Africa CDC Director, Dr. Jean Kaseya, emphasized the urgency of swift and decisive action: "Today, we declare this PHECS to mobilize our institutions, our collective will, and our resources to act--swiftly and decisively, he said."

Dr. Kaseya underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, "This is not just another challenge; it's a crisis that demands our collective action. Article 3, Paragraph F of the Africa CDC Statutes mandates us to lead and coordinate the response when there is a declaration of a public health emergency of international concern."

Dr. Kaseya emphasized the need for a change in approach: "We urge our international partners to seize this moment to act differently and collaborate closely with Africa CDC to provide the necessary support to our Member States."

Appealing to global partners, he added: "We call on you to stand with us in this critical hour. Africa has long been on the frontlines in the fight against infectious diseases, often with limited resources. The battle against Mpox demands a global response. We need your support, expertise, and solidarity. The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to this crisis."

He explained that the emergency declaration follows wide consultations, including a unanimous decision by the Africa CDC Emergency Consultative Group (ECG), chaired by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, head of CAPRISA, an AIDS research program based in Durban, South Africa.

Prof. Karim highlighted that limited surveillance and evidence suggest the situation could be more severe than currently understood. "The number of cases has significantly increased compared to 2022 when WHO declared Mpox a public health emergency. It's clear that we're facing a different scenario with far more cases, resulting in a higher burden of illness," he said.

He also raised concerns about the rising fatalities, particularly the potential link between HIV and Mpox. "Our concern is that we may be seeing more fatalities in Africa due to the association with HIV," he noted.

From May 2022 to July 2023, Mpox was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO. However, Africa did not receive the support it urgently needed during this period. As global cases began to decline, the escalating numbers in Africa were largely ignored.

This declaration, under Article 3, Paragraph F of the Africa CDC Statutes, empowers the organization to lead and coordinate responses to significant health emergencies. The statute mandates Africa CDC to "coordinate and support Member States in health emergency responses, particularly those declared PHECS or Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), as well as health promotion and disease prevention through health systems strengthening, addressing communicable and non-communicable diseases, environmental health, and Neglected Tropical Diseases."

The declaration will enable the mobilization of resources across affected countries, unlocking essential funding, strengthening Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), boosting surveillance and laboratory testing efforts, and enhancing human resource capacities to respond effectively to Mpox through a One Health approach.