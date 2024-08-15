Liberia: Karnga-Lawrence Pledges Transparency, Accountability in Senate Operations

In a bold move to reform Liberia's Senate, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring greater transparency and accountability within the legislative body. Speaking on the steps taken since her induction, Karnga-Lawrence highlighted significant milestones aimed at overhauling the Senate's financial management systems.

"On the day of my induction as the President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, we presented a list of deliverables from our Senate reformation plan, which included having a more transparent and accountable Senate under our leadership," Karnga-Lawrence stated.

One of the most notable actions under her leadership was inviting the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a thorough assessment of the Senate's financial management systems--a move unprecedented since 2006. "For the first time in the Senate's history, the GAC was invited just a month after our induction to conduct a financial management system and controls assessment of the Senate's operating environment. This was a bold and courageous action," she said.

The audit, which examined various aspects of the Senate's financial operations, including accounting processes, internal controls, and compliance with regulations, was completed with full cooperation from the Senate. The findings, as Karnga-Lawrence explained, are a critical step toward establishing effective financial management within the Senate.

"After the GAC made the final presentation, the Senate, without hesitation, approved the report and agreed to start implementing the proper financial management systems. This will ensure that the Senate's financial management system and controls environment begin to operate effectively and efficiently," she noted. The ultimate goal, she emphasized, is to make the Senate more accountable, transparent, and fiscally prudent, with annual audits becoming a standard practice.

Karnga-Lawrence also addressed the implications of the GAC's findings, clarifying that the lack of an established financial system in the Senate was a significant issue. "In conclusion of the report, we wrote a communication to agree with the GAC that the report is based on a non-systematic financial regime; therefore, its findings do not conform to any system breach that was not followed in the Senate," she explained. This, she said, underscores the need to work with the GAC and other financial institutions to develop robust financial management systems that can be audited during and after her tenure.

The Senate Pro-Tempore assured the public of her commitment to leading by example, stating, "If we cannot run a transparent and accountable Legislature, we cannot use our oversight responsibility to hold other institutions accountable. This is what reformation is about."

In addition to her comments on the audit, Karnga-Lawrence addressed concerns about the 2024 National Budget, particularly discrepancies found in the final printed copy. She emphasized that the Senate had raised concerns about these shifts and had agreed to investigate them during the recast of the budget. "The Senate works through committees, and no issues have been downplayed or compromised by our leadership," she assured, noting that resolving these concerns would be a priority upon the Senate's return.

As the Senate prepares to reconvene, Karnga-Lawrence reiterated her dedication to the reformation agenda and pledged to keep the public informed on its progress. "We will continue to update the public on the progress of our reformation agenda," she concluded.

The Pro-Tempore's address signals a new era for the Liberian Senate, one marked by transparency, accountability, and a commitment to responsible governance. As the reformation process continues, the public can expect more rigorous oversight and an enhanced focus on fiscal responsibility within the Senate.