Liberia: Dismissed Employees Besiege Labor Ministry.

By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, August 15, 2024: Aggrieved employees have besieged the Ministry of Labor (MoL) after the Civil Service Agency (CSA) announced that 332 employees were blocked from the payroll pending further verification.

The protest was held Wednesday, August 14, 2024, after the CSA announced that further verification would be conducted from August 15 to September 15, 2024, across 10 government spending entities.

The protest at the Labor Ministry followed the CSA's release of the preliminary report from an employee verification and headcount conducted at 10 government spending entities.

During the release, CSA Director General Josiah Joekai announced that 332 employees across the 10 government spending entities had been blocked pending further verification from August 15 to September 15, 2024.

Some of the protesters have been working with the institution since 2023. At that time, they argued that the CSA was not conducting an employment test.

They claimed that they have a contract from the CSA authorizing them to serve as inspectors for the institution.

Some employees narrated that they were not allowed to sign out after completing their daily duties. "Due to the challenges of transportation, some of us, when out in the field, do not have the means to return and sign off because the Ministry does not transport us. The Ministry is aware of this," one protester said.

Others mentioned that they were assigned inspections outside the county but were unable to sign out while in far-off locations.

They also criticized the new human resource section, claiming it lacks information and understanding of the institution's operations.

They are protesting to call government attention to their grievances, stating that working conditions have deteriorated since Labor Minister Cooper Kruah's appointment.

They stated that Minister Kruah has never engaged with employees to understand their challenges.

The protesters warned that they will take unspecified actions if the government does not address their concerns.

Speaking shortly after the protest, Minister of Labor Cllr. Cooper Kruah stated that if anyone felt aggrieved by the CSA report, their concerns should be directed at the CSA.

"But instead, they came to the Ministry of Labour and closed the door, even though they have not yet received the report from the CSA," he said.

He assured that once the CSA conducts its investigation and submits the official report, the Ministry will review it and ensure that no compromises are made.