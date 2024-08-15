Liberia: CSA Blames Marvin Cole for House Employees' Pay Delay

The CSA has accused Mr. Cole of allegedly issuing a directive instructing privately run Guaranty Trust Bank not to disburse the July 2024 salaries for the House of Representatives central employees.

By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, August 15, 2024: The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has blamed Bong County Electoral District #3 Representative Mr. J. Marvin Cole for the delay in paying the House of Representatives' Central Employees for July 2024.

The CSA has accused Mr. Cole of allegedly issuing a directive instructing privately run Guaranty Trust Bank not to disburse the July 2024 salaries for the House's central employees.

Mr. Cole chairs the House of Representatives' Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration (ROA).

CSA Director General Mr. Josiah Joekai told reporters in Monrovia on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, that the delay in processing the House's salaries stemmed from Mr. Cole's directive instructing the Guaranty Trust Bank not to disburse the July 2024 salaries.

This directive came despite the salaries having already been approved, with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) transferring the necessary funds to the relevant banks as per established laws and policies.

Before the directive, Director Joekai explained that the Liberian Senate, through its Rules, Order, and Administration (ROA) Committee, had formally requested the CSA to separate the payroll of its Central Administration from the House of Representatives' Central Administration.

The CSA's Employee Services Division thoroughly reviewed this request, which the Senate's ROA Committee Chair submitted, Senator J. Gbleh-Bo Brown.

After a meticulous evaluation, it was confirmed that the Senate's Central Administration payroll was consistent with the version previously approved by the CSA.

Consequently, the CSA approved the separation of the two payrolls, ensuring that they would henceforth be processed and approved independently.

Surprisingly, Mr. Cole allegedly instructed the Guaranty Trust Bank to withhold all necessary payments for the July 2024 salaries of the House's Central Administration employees.

The CSA was notified of this directive to halt the payment process, which is said to contravene Chapter 5, Section 2.1 of the Standing Orders of the Civil Service.

This provision states, "The payment of salaries and wages throughout the Civil Service shall be determined by the Civil Service Agency and disbursed by the Ministry of Finance."

As such, the CSA argues that Mr. Cole's instruction directly violates the civil service's standing orders.

The CSA argues that it is not responsible for the delay in paying the salaries of the House's central employees.

Meanwhile, The CSA has expressed regrets over the situation but noted that the delay is solely attributable to Mr. Cole's actions.

In a recent development, Mr. Joekai called on the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to dismiss nine employees.

Mr. Joekai accused the affected MCC employees of allegedly engaging in a "harmful social media campaign" against high-ranking public officials, including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Joekai stated that the CSA demanded the immediate termination of these employees due to their ongoing and damaging social media attacks on public officials.

Although he did not name the employees, Joekai stressed that their actions have tarnished the MCC's reputation.

He further explained that the negative portrayal by these employees has harmed both the individuals involved and the government.

Joekai argued that such behavior is incompatible with their roles and urged the MCC to act swiftly, informing the CSA of any decisions made.

The CSA continues to meet resistance from lawmakers as the agency struggles to scrutinize the House's central administration's payroll.

In the wake of the payroll tussle, House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has made another argument questioning the CSA's legitimacy based on the institution's name.

Koffa says the CSA relies on a 1973 law, while the 1986 Constitution established a Civil Service Commission rather than a Civil Service Agency.

Cllr. Koffa suggested that if Joekai wishes to adhere to the law, a bill for the Civil Service Commission should be introduced.