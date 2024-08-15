Liberia: Senate Faces Annual Audits.

Karnga-Lawrence said for the first time since 2006, an audit of the financial management system and controls assessment of the Liberian Senate's operating environment was conducted and completed with the full support and cooperation of the Senate.

Monrovia, August 15, 2024: The Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Madam Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, says establishing the appropriate financial management system and control environment would lead to the Senate being audited annually.

Karnga-Lawrence issued a statement on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, explaining that the Senate, under her leadership, invited the General Auditing Commission (GAC) this year to conduct a financial management system and controls assessment of the Senate's operating environment.

The Grand Bassa County Senator said this was the first time in the Senate's history since 2006 to conduct a financial management system and controls assessment of the Senate's operating environment.

"The audit's result should enable the Liberian Senate to establish the appropriate financial management system and control environment," said Madam Karnga-Lawrence.

She suggested that this will subsequently enhance accountability, transparency, and fiscal prudence in the Senate's management and "will lead to the Senate being audited annually."

On the day of her induction as the President Pro Tempoore of the Liberian Senate, Karnga-Lawrence recalled that a list of deliverables from the Senate's reformation plan had been presented.

It included having a more transparent and accountable Senate under her leadership.

She argued that inviting the GAC to conduct a financial management system and controls assessment of the Senate's operating environment was her leadership's bold and courageous action.

She disclosed that the audit included reviews of the Senate's accounting and financial management processes, policies, and procedures.

She noted that it included financial reporting, internal controls, a document management system, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Karnga-Lawrence noted that the audit was completed with the full support and cooperation of the Senate.

"After the GAC made the final presentation, the Senate, without hesitation, approved the Report and agreed to start implementing the proper financial management systems to ensure that the Senate's financial management system and controls environment begin to operate effectively and efficiently," she assured.

In conclusion of the report, she said the Senate wrote a communication to agree with the GAC that the report is based on a non-systematic financial regime.

Therefore, she said the GAC's findings do not conform to any system breach that was not followed in the Senate.

She explained that this means the Senate has never had any systems to be audited.

"We are asking to work with the GAC and other financial institutions to develop a financial management system and procedures that can be audited during and after our leadership," she continued.

She assured the public that the Legislature must lead by example. "If we cannot run a transparent and accountable Legislature, we cannot use our oversight responsibility to hold other institutions accountable," said Nyonblee.

Under her leadership, Karnga-Lawrence said the Senate will continue to update the public on the progress of its reformation agenda.

On another important note, she informed the public that the public does not do the Legislature's work.

Before the second closure, Karnga-Lawrence said the Senate raised concerns about shifting in the final printed copy of the 2024 National Budget and agreed to have that investigated during the recast since a return from their legislative break to look at a recast budget is imminent.

"The Senate works through committees, and no issues have been downplayed or compromised by our leadership," she noted.

According to the release, the Senate looks forward to returning as soon as possible to resolve all issues of concern in addition to the recast of the budget.