Nigeria: OAU Council Chair Wants Govt to Remove Research, Endowment Funds From TSA

The Chairman, Governing Council, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, has appealed to the Federal Government to remove universities endowment fund from Treasury Single Account, TSA.

He said that President Bola Tinubu's directive on removal of varsity lecturers' salary from Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, has not been fully complied with.

Addressing journalists after his first inaugural council meeting at the University Senate Building, he stressed that many persons or organisations would not want to contribute to development of university with fund with the existing system.

His words, "We appeal to the Federal Government to remove university endorsement fund, as well as research grant from Treasury Single Account,TSA, to allow for efficiency in research fund and for investment to yield returns.

"Keeping endowment fund in TSA is not useful as it will not allowed for investment that could yield returns. No individual or corporate organisations would invest in research or endowment fund if it's kept dormant in an account for many months or years".

Speaking on President Tinubu's directive on removal of varsity lecturers' salaries from IPPIS, he said, "it is unfortunate that some persons have decided to disobey the directive of the President to remove salaries of varsity lecturers' from IPPIS.

"The directive that lecturers' salaries be removed from the system has not been fully complied with, some persons have violated the directive unfortunately.

"It is important that the Presidency sets up a committee to investigate why the directive was not fully complied with in the first place and those behind such action should be dealt with to deter recurrence".