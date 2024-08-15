Liberia: LERC Gets Afur Membership

Monrovia — AFUR assembles regulators from across the African Continent to address regulatory matters affecting the energy, telecommunications, transport, and water and sanitation industries.

The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) has gained full membership in the African Forum of Utility Regulators (AFUR) following a rigorous admission process.

AFUR Executive Secretary Debbie Roets recently informed the LERC of its full membership through a communication.

The communication was addressed to LERC's Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Dr. Lawrence D. Sekajipo.

AFUR expressed great pleasure in informing LERC of its membership with the continental body.

LERC was then invited to make a short presentation at the 21st Annual Conference, which is scheduled for March 2025 in Kribi, Cameroon.

At the upcoming annual conference, LERC will be introduced to the broader membership.

In reaction to the communication, Dr. Sekajipo described LERC's membership in AFUR as another historical achievement in the short but progressive history of the Commission.

As one of the nascent regulators on the African Continent, Dr. Sekajipo said LERC will use its membership to learn and explore opportunities to enhance its electricity regulatory oversight in Liberia.

The African Forum for Utility Regulators brings together regulators from across the continent to address regulatory matters spanning energy, telecommunications, transport, and water & sanitation industries, emphasizing cross-sectoral issues.

Its goal is to cultivate cooperation among utility regulators across Africa, bolstering the continent's growth and socio-economic progress.

At AFUR, the best practices, regulatory experience, skills, and guidelines are shared to develop the appropriate regulatory frameworks to facilitate transactions, harmonize market structures, and oversee trans-border initiatives.

The LERC was established as an autonomous electricity industry regulator under the electricity law of Liberia in 2015, which established a new regulatory framework for the sector.

The commission's function is to issue licenses, approve tariffs, improve service delivery, protect consumers, and create a vibrant electricity sector.

The LERC this week conducted a one-day media engagement workshop on Liberia's electricity sector regulatory framework for scores of media practitioners.

The gathering was intended to bring journalists up to speed on the workings of the commission and to also inform the citizenry about the LERC.