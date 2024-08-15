Liberia: China Promises to Transfer Knowledge to Liberia.

The People's Republic of China commits to transferring and sharing knowledge with Liberia in the area of modernization and strengthening exchanges on governance by showcasing China's development strategies that align with the Liberian government's ARREST agenda.

In an article titled "Chinese Modernization is A Blessing for the World," the Chinese ambassador to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, says the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has ushered in a new phase of China's reform.

"China is a reliable friend and partner of Liberia. China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Liberia on governance, align the ARREST agenda with China's development strategies, and work together to advance the modernization for the benefit of the Liberians and Chinese peoples", Amb. Yin writes.

He discloses that Chinese modernization has accumulated successful experience for developing countries in choosing their own ways and systems and continuously promoting modernization, and it has brought China's wisdom and solutions to the world.

He notes that Chinese modernization will be more conducive to world peace, adding that the resolution points out that Chinese modernization is the modernization of peaceful development.

Amb. Yin assures that China remains firmly committed to pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace, adding that China adheres to the principle of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith, sharing development experience and helping African countries explore their own paths to industrialization.

"Focusing on the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, President Xi Jinping has proposed the "Three Global Initiatives": The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative." He outlines.

The Chinese Ambassador continues that these concepts by the Chinese leader emphasize a people-centered approach to global development, a comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to global security and the promotion of a global civilization characterized by equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness.

Explaining the prospect and progress of Chinese Modernization, which Liberia may likely benefit from, he points out that over the past 40 years, China's opening up has not only promoted domestic reform, development, and stability but also facilitated the common development of other countries.

"China's GDP has grown from US$200 billion in 1978 to US$17.9 trillion in 2023, and for several years, China's economy has contributed more than 30% to global economic growth. By 2022, Chinese investors had established 47,000 companies in 190 countries and regions, generating US$75 billion in annual tax revenue."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further discloses that between now and 2030, China's import from fellow developing countries is expected to exceed US$8 trillion.

For example, Amb. Yin reveals that China has lifted 98.99 million rural people out of poverty and built the world's largest education, social security and medical systems.

According to him, at this historic juncture, the 1.4 billion Chinese people are determined to forge ahead with determination and further deepen reform to open up broad prospects for modernization.

He adds that the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Beijing.

He indicates that the Plenum adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization (hereinafter "Resolution").

"Research by the International Monetary Fund shows that for every 1% growth in China's economy, industries in other economies grow by an average of 0.3%. Chinese modernization brings vast market opportunities, investment opportunities and growth opportunities for all countries. These initiatives link Chinese modernization with the world, thereby promoting peaceful cooperation, universal security and common prosperity", Ambassador Yin concludes his article.