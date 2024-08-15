Liberia: Stop Begging Us for Help.

15 August 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah

Nimba County — Despite lawmakers here defending receipt of thousands of dollars annually for constituency engagement along with other amenities, Representative Saye Sylvester Mianah of District#8, Nimba County, is asking his kinsmen to stop begging lawmakers from the county for money.

Rep. Mianah describes the people of Nimba as beggars and warns them to stop, lamenting that citizens continue to harass lawmakers for financial assistance.

According to him, citizens on a daily basis visit homes of lawmakers and district offices, harassing them for help, thereby forcing them to provide them financial help even at their (lawmakers') inconvenience.

"You stop asking us for help. You can't go to ministers, who have an 80 million United States Dollar budget, but only we lawmakers have been and continue to be financially harassed," he laments.

Rep Mianah, who started his journey for the House in 1997, eventually got elected in 2023, replacing Larry P. Younquoi.

He made the plea recently at a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Nimba County District#2 Representative Nya Garsaye Flomo, Sr. Rep. Flomo broke grounds for several projects in Garr Zuluyee Town along Ganta - Sanniquellie highway in his district.

Despite economic hardship and grinding poverty, lawmakers of the 54th allotted in the national budget and dished among themselves US$30,000 each for so-called constituency engagement. They took the amount each to engage with their respective constituents, whatever that meant, without any accountability. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.