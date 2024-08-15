Liberia: Judge Chineh Stresses Judicial Integrity.

Maryland — The Judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Maryland, Southeast Liberia, His Honor, Nelson B. Chineh, calls on judicial and justice actors operating under the directive of the 4th Judicial Circuit Court to demonstrate judicial integrity to dispel negative perception about the justice system.

He made the call during the August Term of Court opening on Monday, August 12, 2024, stressing that judicial integrity is a key factor in dispensing free, fair, and transparent justice for those who deserve justice.

Judge Chineh notes that over the years, actors in the judiciary have ruined public confidence in the sector due to all forms of judicial manipulation, interference, and corruption.

According to him, restoring the lost image of the judiciary requires sincere effort or commitment of all judicial actors, including judges, prosecuting, defense and private lawyers, clerical staff, ministerial officers, the press, and members of the general public as well as jury by demonstrating integrity.

However, the August term of the court has on its docket a total of nine cases, including statutory rape, aggravated assault, involuntary sodomy, and theft of property.

Judge Chineh emphasizes that the manner in which justice actors discharge their respective tasks generally impacts public perception of the court system in Liberia, reiterating that a judge as a judicial officer must always exhibit integrity.

He says a Judge is expected to possess some basic qualities, to include but not limited to, being knowledgeable of the law and a personality of integrity.

"As judges, it is our responsibility to make decisions in cases brought before us based on the evidence produced at trial and the law controlling.

He further emphasizes that the trial process should always be open to the general public, meaning anyone desirous of attending the trial can come in to witness it.

He warns judges to refrain from passing judgment without due process, saying due process is the principle of law that requires an accused to be allowed an opportunity to be heard before being condemned.

The Judge continues that lawyers should avoid stirring up litigation, something he describes as unethical and should not be encouraged.

"If the image of the judiciary must be positively restored, legal education must be mandatory, and that same must not be conditioned on Liberia National Bar Association convention, but instead, the Judicial Institute must be empowered and equipped at all times to provide continued legal education for all justice sector actors, to include lawyers", Judge Chineh stresses.

For his part, public defender and veteran Liberian journalist Attorney Adolphus Taylor expresses a high level of gratitude to the Supreme Court for adhering to his recommendation by sending another veteran journalist-turned-lawyer, Attorney Dominic Swor, to contribute to his effort in the jurisprudence.

Attorney Taylor explains that their work as defense lawyers is not to protect people perceived to be doers of evil but to give everyone the opportunity for a fair trial and human dignity.

"Everyone charged or accused under the law of Liberia for the commission of a crime is presumed innocent; unless our system can see this reality, we will not get anywhere because if somebody is accused and you judge them before bringing them to trial, you will know what will happen to them; so it's a major reason why we don't believe in jungle justice," he adds.

He notes that it's not the duty of prosecution to convict but to see that justice is done, noting that prosecutors' job is to convict the guilty and to protect the innocent.

Attorney Taylor cautions citizens that the court can never be the instrument of any government or agent of anybody.

At the same time, Boniface Nyemah, Maryland County Coordinator of the Independent Commission on Human Rights, alarms over the prolonged stay of pretrial detainees in the corrections palace, stressing that it's a complete violation of their rights. Mr. Nyemah calls on justice actors, especially county attorneys, to make speedy interventions. Editing by Jonathan Browne