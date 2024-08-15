Liberia: Boakai Signs Executive Order No. 135

14 August 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has signed Executive Order No. 135, extending Executive Order No. 119, which institutes measures to protect and stimulate local manufacturing.

The Executive Mansion says the goal is to continue to solidify gains made and stimulate economic growth in the Liberian economy.

The extension of this Executive Order comes as a recognition of the need to promote sustainable job creation by improving commerce and trade, in line with the goals outlined in the A.R.R.E.S.T. Agenda.

The Executive Order seeks to protect local businesses from unfair competition from international brands of locally manufactured goods, thereby fostering a conducive environment for the growth of local industries.

The Executive Order will ensure local industry development, and a surcharge will be imposed on the importation of certain goods and/or raw materials that are imported in quantities and manner that may injure or undermine the survival of local manufacturers.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is expected to publish list of affected products and their corresponding rates.

The issuance of Executive Order No. 135 underscores the Liberian government's commitment to safeguard local manufacturers' interests and ensure sustainable growth.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.